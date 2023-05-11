KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 1 seed Keyser won its third consecutive Class AA, Region I Section 2 title with a 7-1 win over No. 2 seed Frankfort on Thursday.
The Golden Tornado (21-5) took an early five-run lead and never looked back.
“After we got through the game last night, the first thing I told them was we gotta come up here and do the same things we did last night,” Keyser head coach Colton Jones said. “We had to get up on top and play with the lead. We stressed that from the very get go and they responded.”
The Falcons (13-13) struggled to generate any offense when they needed it most.
“They jumped on us early,” Frankfort head coach Duke Lantz said. “We made good contact, we just couldn’t get base hits. We’re hitting it right at people, everytime we made contact we were hitting it right to somebody. Tip your hat to them, they did what they needed to do.”
Frankfort opened the game with a pair of runners on and one out. An error at second base scored a run to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead.
Tayler Likens hit a home run in the first inning of Wednesday’s game. She struck again in the first on Thursday.
“They came ready to play,” Lantz said. “They got some good hits and took the lead. They’re a good team, the top of their order is very good.”
Likens went deep to left for a three-run home run to give Keyser a 3-1 lead. She’s hit four home runs in her last three games including two grand slams.
“She does it every day in practice,” Jones said. “Takes every rep serious, she’s one of the better hitters I’ve been fortunate to work with.”
Later in the inning, Ivy Bromhal hit a line drive to right. It resulted in a two-run, inside-the-park home run to extend the Tornado lead to 5-1.
“It was huge getting those two runs,” Jones said. “Especially down there in our order, we had potential to get some hits out of them. She got a good hit on it and put some pressure on the defense.”
Wednesday’s game was dominated by pitching and defense. Most of Thursday’s was also controlled defensively. The teams combined for one hit over the next three-and-a-half innings.
After allowing five runs in the first, Frankfort’s starter Avery Noel threw three shutout innings to keep it a 5-1 game heading into the fifth.
“She’s not gonna fall apart by going down early,” Lantz said. “She’s gonna continue to fight and continue to throw. She’s not gonna give up, that’s who she is.”
Morgan Pratt led off the fifth with a double. She later scored on a wild pitch. A second wild pitch scored another run to extend Keyser’s lead to 7-1.
In the two section championship games, the Tornado combined for 11 hits. The Falcons were held to two in each game.
“Tip your hat to the senior pitcher from Keyser, she spun the ball well,” Lantz said. “Got a lot of ground ball outs. We couldn’t string together many hits, credit to her. All credit to her and her defense.”
Charity Wolfe went the distance for Keyser, allowing two hits, an unearned run and a walk with 10 strikeouts.
“I expect that out of her, she had everything working the last two nights,” Jones said. “She did everything we asked for and that’s huge.”
Pratt and Likens each had two hits.
Noel went six innings for Frankfort, allowing seven hits, seven runs and three walks with five strikeouts.
She surpassed 200 strikeouts this season with a swinging strikeout to end the fifth inning.
“That’s just a testament to how she’s a good pitcher,” Lantz said. “We need to keep getting better around her and keep improving. As long as she’s in that circle, we got a chance.”
Noel and Adison Pritts each had a hit for the Falcons.
Frankfort’s season comes to an end as it was seeking its first section title since 2010.
“They’ve improved, they’re still young and still learning,” Lantz said. “Last year we won seven games, this year we won 13. We’re going in the right direction. I’m proud of them for that.”
Keyser will host Oak Glen on Monday in the regionals. The Tornado had to win three games in a row to clinch the section title, the first coming against Berkeley Springs on Monday.
“I knew we had it in us,” Jones said. “We got a good quality team. I knew it was gonna be tough, that’s the first thing we said after the loss on Friday. We gotta find a way to get three. Ever since then, we’ve been off and running.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.