KEYSER, W.Va. — Some players just have a nose for the end zone.
For Drae Allen, it didn’t matter if Keyser was on the two-yard line or the 50 this year, he was still a threat to cross the goal line. The stats don’t lie — the Golden Tornado senior exploded for 134 yards on the ground a night, more than 8 yards a carry and an area-best 18 rushing touchdowns.
But to those fortunate enough to see Allen play, his rare blend of physicality and breakaway speed left a greater impression than the stat sheet. The coaches agreed, and he was their runaway selection for the Potomac Highlands Offensive Player of the Year.
“I feel honored to be awarded Offensive Player of the Year, it was honestly an unexpected achievement,” Allen said. “I’d like to thank each of my coaches, present and past, for allowing me the opportunity to prove myself on this team and to the sport itself.”
With him in the backfield, along with star gunslinger Gavin Root and big-play threat Zion Powell, the Golden Tornado were nearly unstoppable with the ball in their hands. Their up-tempo Wing-T offense produced a ridiculous 51.2 points a contest en route to a 7-2 record and No. 7 seed in the Class AA playoffs.
Allen, who finished ahead of East Hardy quarterback Christian Dove in the voting for the award, led the area with 1,205 rush yards — Petersburg quarterback Cody Nuzum was the next closest with a distant 704 yards.
“He’s been our workhorse in the backfield since he was a freshman,” Keyser head coach Derek Stephen said of Allen, who was also West Virginia Class AA first-team All-State on offense. “He’s a bowling ball out there, running over and around people. He has the power to run through arm tackles by defensive linemen, and the speed to run away from the secondary.”
That power Stephen mentioned has often been the predominant asset described most when talking about Allen, but he frequently showcased his open-field burst in 2020.
“I don’t like to speak highly of myself, but I do believe my acceleration is high for a power back,” Allen said, “which is usually why I can hit the hole fast and use my vision to make the proper cut.”
Allen started fast with a 17-carry, 222-yard performance against Berkeley Springs to kick off the campaign, and he never looked back.
He exceeded the 100-yard mark in nearly every game, garnering 112 yards against Washington, 141 against Hampshire and 150 against Jefferson. Even when Petersburg limited him to just 25 yards on six carries during a tightly-contested opening half of their Oct. 23 matchup, he still found a way to end with 112 yards.
“Drae, he’s a different animal,” Root said. “He’s been getting playing time since he was a freshman, he’s that good. He’s a bigger guy, but he can move quick. It takes more than one person to bring him down.”
On some nights, Keyser executed so well offensively Allen didn’t get his name called much, often using him as a decoy when teams stacked the box to stop him. Against Nicholas Co., for example, Allen only needed five carries to go over 182 yards in a 70-19 rout.
“He didn’t get a ton of carries, there were some games he’d have five or six carries, but he’d have more than 100 yards,” Stephen said. “Had he gotten 200-plus carries, he could’ve had an even bigger season.”
It also doesn’t hurt having a pair of All-Area linemen to run behind, with Vito Amoruso making the first team and Gabe Ryan slotting in on the second squad. The full All-Potomac Highlands Area team will be available in the weekend edition.
Another reason for Allen’s prosperity, and the prosperity of Keyser’s dynamic offense as a whole, could be attributed to the Golden Tornado opening up the playbook during the latter stages of the season.
Keyser is known for its ground-and-pound style, rushing early and often until the opposing defense breaks down and tires during the second half. And while the Golden Tornado was still a run-first team, Stephen called on Root to throw the pigskin a lot during the coach’s first season at the helm.
Root finished with 18 passing touchdowns, throwing for a season-high 290 yards against Jefferson and 239 the following week against Petersburg in the penultimate contest of the year.
“We’re more known for our run game, but once we started throwing the ball more, it opened (Allen) up a little,” Stephen said.
Allen doesn’t feel like it helped the defense sag off him, rather it gave Keyser an alternative avenue to move the ball if the ground game wasn’t there. Either way, the Golden Tornado put up points in a major way, eclipsing the 50-point mark in 7 of 9 games.
Unfortunately for Allen and the rest of his senior teammates, they didn’t get an opportunity to see how their high-octane attack would fare in their final trip to the playoffs, because of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Mineral County leading up to the postseason.
Allen may never grace a football field again. Right now, he’s still weighing his options, but there’s little doubt he has the talent to perform at the next level.
Whether he decides to put the pads back on for four more years or not, this past season has given the Offensive Player of the Year a new perspective, more valuable than any accolades he’s picked up along the way.
“Things were just starting to look up for our team, on and off the field, and then in an instant it was over, just like that,” Allen said. “It left me with a life lesson that I follow to this day: ‘Do everything like it is your last because it might just be.’
“Knowing that I didn’t give my last practice my very best effort left me with an uneasy feeling.”
