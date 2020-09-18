KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser will play the Washington Patriots for the first time in its home opener this evening at Alumni and Friends Stadium at Tornado Alley to highlight tonight’s high school football action.
In other games, Frankfort looks to remain unbeaten as the Falcons travel to winless Berkeley Springs. Hampshire seeks its first victory of the season and on its new turf field when it hosts Buckhannon-Upshur. Both Moorefield and Petersburg are on the road at Tucker County and Pocahontas County, respectively.
East Hardy (2-0), however, had its home game with Meadow Bridge wiped out on Saturday night when the new West Virginia color-coded COVID-19 metric map was released and Meadow Bridge’s county — Fayette — was orange. This meant the Wildcats were able to practice last week but would not be able to play the Cougars. Because of the map, seven games on Monday were canceled and 22 were nixed for tonight.
All kickoffs are set for 7 p.m.
Washington (1-1) at Keyser (1-1)
The Golden Tornado will look to rebound after dropping its first game of the season last week, 35-12, at Oak Glen.
The Golden Bears’ Hunter Patterson accounted for 297 total yards and three touchdowns.
Keyser, however, battled back and scored two touchdowns after the young and learning defense forced two turnovers. The first came when Gavin Root intercepted an Oak Glen pass setting up his own pass to Zion Powell, a 12-yarder that put points on the board at the end of the first half and cut the deficit to 21-6.
In the third quarter, a fumble recovery at the Keyser 5 set up a 95-yard scoring drive that was capped by Drae Allen’s 11-yard run that pulled Keyser to within nine at 21-12. Both two-point conversion attempts failed.
Oak Glen would score the next two touchdowns to seal the victory.
Washington bounced back from its season-opening 55-42 loss to Spring Mills with a 40-6 victory over Berkeley Springs.
Patriots’ quarterback Frankie Amore set a school-record for rushing touchdowns with six. Five of his six TD runs totaled 211 yards (53, 75, 41, 27 and 16) as he finished with 245. He also stopped an Indians’ drive with an end zone interception.
Frankfort (2-0) at Berkeley Springs (0-2)
The Falcons made head coach Kevin Whiteman sweat a little before Parker VanMeter’s 20-yard bruising touchdown run secured the Falcons’ 37-26 victory — and Whiteman’s 80th as the Falcons’ head coach — stopping a comeback that saw the Red Riders’ trim a 30-13 lead down to 30-26 with 3:10 remaining in the game.
Frankfort’s Andrew Westfall led the team in yards with 70 on 6 carries, all of which came in the second half along with a score and Jansen Moreland went for 62 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 13 carries.
The pass defense, which had three interceptions against Weir, will be tested again tonight by Berkeley Springs junior quarterback Gavin Barkley, who has thrown four touchdown passes the past two weeks, two each to Evan Thompson and TyMir Ross.
The Falcons have won 8 of the last 9 against the Indians, including the last two by a combined 90-6 (48-0 at home last season and 42-6 in 2018).
Buck.-Upshur (1-1) at Hampshire (0-2)
Trevor Sardo scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Hott in the second quarter of the Trojans’ 55-7 loss to Spring Mills last week.
The Cardinals’ senior quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson accounted for seven touchdowns — four passing — and 459 yards.
Buckhannon-Upshur is looking for its second-straight victory after defeating Philip Barbour 19-10 last week at home. Tonight is the Buccaneers’ first road game.
This is the first game in the series since 2016, a 32-27 victory for the Bucs. The teams met every year beginning in 2012 with the Trojans winning the first two and the Buccaneers taking the last three.
Moorefield (1-1) at Tucker County (0-2)
An 18-yard touchdown pass from East Hardy’s Christian Dove to Noah Lang was all the points Moorefield surrendered in last Friday’s 6-0 loss to its rival.
Moorefield also hurt itself by committing three turnovers.
Tucker County is seeking its first victory after losing 34-6 at Tygarts Valley and 36-6 at home to Pocahontas County last week. The Yellow Jackets opened their season with a 38-6 win over Pocahontas.
The Yellow Jackets defeated the Mountain Lions last season 48-16 in Moorefield, snapping a two-game losing streak in the series.
Petersburg (1-1) at Pocahontas Co. (1-1)
Petersburg quarterback Cody Nuzum scored two touchdowns and Peyton Day also had one as the Vikings upset Pendleton County last week 20-14.
Deadlocked 7-7 at halftime, Petersburg built a 20-7 lead on Day’s 25-yard run one play after a 26-yard pass from Nuzum to Montana Sindledecker on a fake punt. Nuzum’s fourth-quarter interception and return to the one set up his one-yard keeper and the 13-point lead.
Pendleton pulled to within six with 33 seconds to play and then recovered the onside kick, but the Vikings held on for the victory.
In Pocahontas’ 36-6 victory over Tucker County, Keaton Baldwin scored on four rushing touchdowns and Haiden Gladwell had one. The Warriors rushed for 372 yards to the Mountain Lions 93.
Jeff Landes is the sports editor of the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @wvuramfan.
