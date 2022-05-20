Pic Gabe Ryan shot put

Keyser’s Gabe Ryan, center, is congratulated by assistant coaches Travis Liller, left, and Nick Whiteman Thursday in Charleston, W.Va., after Ryan captured the Class AA shot put title.

 Facebook photo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Keyser’s Gabe Ryan won the West Virginia Class AA shot put state championship at Laidley Field on Thursday.

The junior finished first in the event with a throw of 52’ 3.25”, a personal best, to place just ahead of Point Pleasant junior Cody Schultz (52’ 2.5”). A pair of Poca throwers in Anthony Dunbar and Benjamin Cox finished third and fourth in the event, respectively.

The Keyser boys took fourth in the team standings with 42 points behind Winfield (117), Point Pleasant (111) and Bluefield (60). Frankfort finished 10th with 14 team points.

