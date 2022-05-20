CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Keyser’s Gabe Ryan won the West Virginia Class AA shot put state championship at Laidley Field on Thursday.
The junior finished first in the event with a throw of 52’ 3.25”, a personal best, to place just ahead of Point Pleasant junior Cody Schultz (52’ 2.5”). A pair of Poca throwers in Anthony Dunbar and Benjamin Cox finished third and fourth in the event, respectively.
The Keyser boys took fourth in the team standings with 42 points behind Winfield (117), Point Pleasant (111) and Bluefield (60). Frankfort finished 10th with 14 team points.
