KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser’s final game was a tailor-made encapsulation of its season.
There was an inspired comeback, shoddy defense, an unfortunate — bordering on absurd — judgment call and a glimpse to the Golden Tornado’s bright future.
In the resumption of a game suspended by rain on Wednesday, Keyser toiled away after an early onslaught, but Berkeley Springs held on to win 13-10 in the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 elimination game.
“You come out here and you’re already down ... and things didn’t go well,” Golden Tornado coach Rick Rotruck said of his team, which finished 8-11. “When they got down 10, it seemed like they realized in an inning or two they could be done.
“We’re young, we’ve got a lot of really young kids, and this will help them grow.”
The Indians started Friday’s contest in the top of the second inning leading 5-3 with runners on first and third and nobody out.
The squads had attempted to play through a downpour Wednesday following a 1 hour, 40-minute weather delay; however, it started to rain even harder, and play was suspended.
Berkeley Springs brought that same intensity in the game’s resumption, willing eight runs across home plate in the second and third innings to push its lead to 10 runs.
Freshman Noah Broadwater gave Keyser just the spark it needed with the season on the line.
The talented lead-off man ripped the cover off the ball on a deep fly ball to left-centerfield for a three-run home run. He ended the day batting 2 for 3 with three RBIs, three runs and walked twice.
“Noah is a freshman because of his age and what grade he’s in,” Rotruck said. “But he’s no freshman when it comes to playing baseball. You’ll be reading a lot more about Noah on the high school level and after that.
“Noah is a workaholic when it comes to baseball. His dad has worked with him, him and Darrick both, and they’re guys that know what it takes to win the game.
“If I was going to war, I’d want to bring Noah Broadwater with me.”
On the mound, he delivered an inspired effort in relief.
Broadwater kept Berkeley Springs quiet at the plate — literally and figuratively, their chirping from the dugout dimmed as the right-hander settled in — allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits in five innings out of the pen.
He fanned seven and walked only one to keep the Golden Tornado within arms reach.
Broadwater’s bomb was part of a string of seven consecutive hitters to reach base in the fourth — which translated into six runs to bring the Golden Tornado to within 13-9.
“Our kids kept battling, they made a couple good plays there at the end of the game,” Rotruck said. “They brought it back, and it gave everybody a chance to see a good game. Hats off to Berkeley Springs, when we started coming back they could have folded in.”
They got one more back on a sacrifice fly by Darrick Broadwater in the fifth, he finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases.
Keyser ran the base paths well Friday, swiping eight bags. Noah Broadwater and Sammy Bradfield, who went 2 for 4 with an RBI triple, stole two bases apiece.
A hotly debated sequence, ending with an ejection, just preceded the Golden Tornado’s resurgence.
In the top of the third inning, Berkeley Springs’ Jordan Miller skied a pop-up to the right side of the infield with the bases loaded and nobody out.
The Keyser infielder misplayed the ball and it harmlessly bounced just behind the base path connecting first and second; yet, the umpires never signaled for an infield fly and a run scored.
The officials made the call because the second baseman was playing in with the bags full, and he looked unsure of himself as he ranged into position to snag the pop-up — a clause that’s generally reserved for difficult plays like diving catches or line drives.
Most infield flies, at levels of play ranging from Little League to professional ball, are made at contact, before a fielder gets into position.
“He said the infield fly rule is based upon where your guys are,” Rotruck said of his conversation with the home-plate ump. “The infield fly is called right when the ball comes off the bat.”
A Keyser bench coach was ejected and play resumed, but the judgment call left the Golden Tornado holding the short end of the stick — something that’s become too common for them in the latter stages of the season.
Though Keyser fought valiantly, scoring seven straight runs to bring the tying run into the on-deck circle, Berkeley Springs right-hander Carson Stotler, who also went 3 for 5, retired eight of the final nine batters to knock the Golden Tornado out of playoff contention.
“They’re just going to keep getting better going forward,” Rotruck said. “We learned a lot. We got started on the wrong foot. ... We were getting kids hit with COVID, and then a week before the season kids were having to quarantine.
“Hopefully, we don’t have to go through any of that again, but I don’t think anybody thought we were going to be 8-11 at the beginning of the year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.