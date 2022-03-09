CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Keyser racked up the milestones this season, but North Marion is a different animal.
A Potomac Valley Conference title, a sectional championship, and, more importantly, a return to the state tournament for the first time since 2014. Despite the accolades, Keyser was just another stop along North Marion's bid for a fourth state title since 2009.
No. 3 North Marion opened the second quarter on a 15-0 run and held Keyser without a field goal for more than 14 minutes, as the Golden Tornado fell, 61-23, in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday morning.
"I thought we played really hard today," Tornado head coach Josh Blowe said. "You can't fault the effort from these girls and the girls in the locker room. North Marion's a really good team.
"We just ran into a little bit of a buzzsaw today."
It was an impressive season for Keyser, who, with the help of six seniors, replicated the efforts of Lexi Carr and Lexi Taylor to get back to Charleston. However, this year's Tornado were unable to emulate the 2014 team's first-round upset of North Marion.
The Huskies' patented diamond press forced Keyser into 35 turnovers, turning those miscues into 27 points and an 18-2 edge in fast-break scores. North Marion was also tenacious on the glass, cashing in 15 second-chance points off of 25 offensive rebounds to go along with 36 points in the paint.
Keyser didn't generate nearly as many easy scoring opportunities, and it showed on the scorebook: The Tornado shot just 8 of 51 from the field.
"We did a great job defensively in the first half forcing turnovers and getting out to a lead there," North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. "Wasn't too happy with how we were shooting layups, that's going to have to get better. ... You want to be champions, you have to make some of those shots."
Following a slow start — it took Keyser nearly five minutes to shake off the Civic Center jitters and score its first points — the Tornado started to settle. An Aly Smith finish with 44 seconds left in the first brought them to within 15-7.
But Keyser wouldn't make a second-quarter attempt from the field, with only a free throw each from Maddie Harvey and Alexa Shoemaker preventing North Marion from pitching a shutout.
Leading 30-9 at the half, North Marion's defense prolonged Keyser's scoring drought to 14:17 in total. Averi Everline finally stopped the bleeding with a jumper at the 1:45 mark of the third, but, by then, the Huskies' lead had swelled to 44-15.
"I told the girls at halftime, 'I dare one of you to tell me one thing they did differently than what they planned for,'" Blowe said. "And they're just good. They've got really good players. They executed their game plan, we didn't execute ours."
Smith led the Keyser performance with eight points and six rebounds, Shoemaker tallied five points and six boards, Everline garnered four points and seven rebounds, and Harvey scored four.
Olivia Toland nearly matched her 20.3 points-per-game total with 19 to pace North Marion, adding nine rebounds. Emma Freels scored 10 points.
Katlyn Carson had a monster outing in the post with a big man's double-double, racking up 11 blocked shots and 11 rebounds. Carson came up two rejections short of the Class AAA record, set by Jennifer Kurucz in 1984.
Broadwater and Shoemaker had success slashing to the rim, but Carson was seemingly always just a step behind to deny them.
"I noticed right off the bat they were obviously shorter," Carson said of Keyser. "The past few years, when I go to block, if I notice that they've already gotten past me, I'll come in from behind and use my long arms to get the ball."
Keyser's campaign ends with a 17-8 record. From the Tornado's buzzer-beating triumph on a Broadwater bucket to win the section against Hampshire, to a nine-game winning streak that included wins over Fort Hill, Frankfort and Mountain Ridge, the season was a coming-out party for their senior class.
Summer Reid, Rebekah Biser, Janiah Layton, Broadwater, Shoemaker and Smith left a legacy of success for future Tornado to follow.
"I wouldn't trade it for the world," Shoemaker said of her time at Keyser. "These girls have been there and made it an amazing four years. Can't take away from our regionals, sectional and PVC championships. We played really well. We've had good seasons, this was by far my favorite season."
"This season was by far the best," Broadwater said. "All the memories we made. I think we all hope we would've gotten further, but I'm still proud that we came here."
"We've all played for six years together," Smith said. "We all know each other really well, we're all really close. We have great friendships. We had a lot of fun this season. ... I'll never forget Maddy hitting the buzzer-beater against Hampshire."
With six seniors moving on, Keyser will need Harvey, Everline and Syndey Taylor, all juniors, to step into a larger role.
With 3:01 left against North Marion, juniors Alyvia Idleman and Brookelyn Keller, sophomore Kiara Kesner, and freshmen Abby Del Signore and Autumn Kerchner checked in to absorb the state tournament experience.
If Keyser continues on this path, it may not be the last time they step onto the Civic Center hardwood.
"We had a lot of girls that contributed that were underclassmen today," Blowe said. "Definitely going to hurt losing six seniors. ... Basically six of them were starters.
"It's not going to be easy. I hope these girls built the path for the other girls to see and strive to reach those goals again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.