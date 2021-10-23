KEYSER, W.Va. — A trio of Keyser defensive backs, none of which were slated as starters at season’s start, came up with huge fourth-quarter plays against No. 4 Moorefield on Friday night.
First, Seth Sions swallowed up a Yellow Jacket pass in the end zone that would’ve been the go-ahead score. Two underclassmen, Joshua Shoemaker and Tristen Root, ended the following two Moorefield drives with picks, too.
For a program that has been much maligned for its pass defense over the years, Keyser’s secondary secured the victory — ending a three-game skid — and denied Yellow Jacket head coach Matt Altobello, a Keyser graduate, of a positive ending to his trip home.
“We had two new starters in there, and the other one (Sions) was a backup starter, he wasn’t originally a starter,” Golden Tornado head coach Derek Stephen said. “I thought they played well, we gave up a few things, but when crunch time came, we tell them: ‘Playmakers make plays.’ And they made plays for us.
“We went against a great team tonight, they gave us everything we wanted and then some. We were just lucky we came out on the winning side this week.”
With the victory, Keyser improved its edge in the series to 42-11. It was the first meeting between the schools since 2008, and the matchup’s resumption didn’t disappoint.
The teams traded third-quarter touchdowns — first a 32-yard burst by Keyser’s Hunter VanPelt, who finished with 104 yards, then a 16-yard Gavin Wolfe score for Moorefield — but it came down to defense in the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets’ best chance at taking the lead, down 16-14, came after a short Keyser punt gave the visitors the ball on their own 47-yard line with 10 minutes left.
Bruising runs of 12 and 31 yards by Blake Funk moved Moorefield down to the Golden Tornado 10; yet, after a negative rushing play, Yellow Jacket quarterback Branson See was hit as he threw and the ball floated into Sions’ hands.
See, who had just one interception all year through seven games entering Friday, was 13 for 26 with one touchdown to Coleman Mongold and three picks.
“We can’t make the small mistakes against a good football team,” Altobello said. “It was one of those things where we saw stuff out of coverage, thought we could get to it and he got pressured.
“We ran a motion the wrong way, so again, another small mistake. ... If we would’ve ran the right thing, we would’ve scored and we would’ve been up. But it’s one of those things of, we just can’t let those mistakes beat us twice.”
Offensively, Keyser racked up yards on the ground with ease and carried the ball 51 times for 330 yards. Sammy Bradfield led the way with 113 yards on 21 carries, VanPelt scored both of the Golden Tornado touchdowns and Benny Oates added 96 yards rushing.
“Hunter VanPelt, coming off that knee injury and running the way he did,” Stephen said. “Sammy Bradfield, he’s a little banged up too, but was able to give them everything he had. I gotta put (the credit) to my seniors.”
The Golden Tornado weren’t perfect by any means. Most of their empty drives were stalled by one of two things: penalties or turnovers.
Overall, Keyser was penalized 10 times for 97 yards, and the Golden Tornado lost the ball both times they fumbled.
Moorefield’s first touchdown, a 21-yard pass from See to Mongold during the first quarter, was set up by a short field following a loose ball, recovered by Alex Miller.
And on the Yellow Jackets’ second score, Keyser stopped Moorefield on fourth down, but a roughing the passer penalty kept the series alive. One play later, Wolfe strolled into the end zone untouched.
With all that, the Golden Tornado were still able to dig deep and pull out a much-needed win to improve to 4-3.
“We kept telling them, ‘We’ve got to stop the self-inflicted wounds,’” Stephen said. “The penalties, the holding, the blocks in the back. That’s all stuff that we’ve got to clean up, and it’s been all year.
“I can’t fault my guys. They’re going for those extra yards, and just reiterate it late in the game, ‘You’ve got to have 10 points of pressure holding that ball.’ I can’t fault them, I did the same thing when I played.”
On the other side, Moorefield’s defense bent but didn’t break. Despite a 356-240 disparity in total offense, the Yellow Jackets allowed just one touchdown in each half and a 27-yard field goal to Seth Earnest.
A tactical shift at the break, Altobello said, was key to limiting Keyser on the scoreboard.
“They did a good job, we made some corrections at halftime and made some adjustments,” the fourth-year coach said. “They were hitting us off tackle, and so we tried to make some corrections to make sure we could plug that hole and stop it. Those guys did a good job.”
Wolfe and Funk each topped Moorefield with 56 yards, Wolfe on 17 carries and Funk had 51 after halftime. Funk was also the leading receiver with 38 yards.
Keyser led 9-7 at halftime after Earnest’s field goal with six seconds left before the intermission.
The Golden Tornado ran the two-minute offense to perfection to drive the length of the field on nine plays to set up a 32-yard try for Earnest. The senior’s attempt appeared to miss left, but Moorefield was called for offsides.
After the officials moved the ball up five yards, Earnest split the uprights to give Keyser its first lead going into the halftime locker room.
“Gotta give credit to Seth,” Stephen said. “We kick field goals every day in practice. We have a designed kicking coach this year, coach (Greg) Kerns works with him every day. He comes in, and he was able to step in and hit that for us. ... When it was crunch time and we asked him to do it, hats off to him.”
Moorefield put together a long drive of its own the possession prior, converting a fourth-and-one after a Keyser encroachment to prolong a 13-play, 56-yard drive.
But the Yellow Jackets were stopped on fourth down from the Golden Tornado 28 after See’s pass to Mongold was just high around the 1:30 mark.
Keyser struggled with penalties throughout the opening half. On one series, the Golden Tornado were called for a facemask, a holding and an illegal shift to push themselves back to their own nine-yard line.
A 19-yard burst by Bradfield and a 35-yard scamper by Oates appeared to get Keyser out of dodge; however, an unsportsmanlike penalty on a Tornado blocker that finished a block beyond the whistle stalled the drive.
After See found Mongold in the back of the end zone for a 7-0 edge with 4:34 left in the first quarter, Keyser answered on the following possession with a seven-play, 68-yard drive capped by VanPelt’s 26-yard rushing touchdown with 1:47 remaining in the quarter.
The extra point was blocked, and Moorefield retained a 7-6 lead until Earnest’s field goal right before halftime, and the lead stood until the final whistle.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Yellow Jackets took a shot over the top and nearly caught Keyser sleeping, but a perfectly thrown ball to a streaking wide-open Moorefield receiver was dropped.
Keyser (4-3) will hope to keep the momentum going at Mountain Ridge (7-1) on Friday.
“I’m hoping this springboards us heading into the end of the season and the playoffs,” Stephen said. “We’re still not in yet, we still have some work to do. Like I told the boys, ‘Celebrate tonight, and then we’re on to Mountain Ridge.’”
Moorefield (6-2) looks to get back on track when it hosts Pendleton County.
“They know that we have a process, and we’re going to stay in the process,” Altobello said. “They’re going to have a short memory because we have another opportunity next week to play at home in front of our crowd against another good football team.”
