CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Keyser had its four-game win streak snapped by host Washington 11-5 on Saturday.
The Golden Tornado (4-4) had just taken its second lead of the day at 2-1 after scoring a run in the top of the fourth when the Patriots, who finished with 14 hits, erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the inning to take control of the game at 10-2.
Keyser finished with four hits and rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh.
Darrick Broadwater tripled for one of the four hits and finished with three RBIs. Seth Healy had a hit and an RBI.
Washington’s leading hitters were Cameron Moore with a double and three singles, Logan Link with three hits and Tommy Wogan with two.
Brayden Stottlemyer went five innings to get the win, striking out 10 with only one walk allowed.
Keyser visits Mineral County rival Frankfort today at 4:30 p.m.
Calvary 4 Grace Academy 3
CUMBERLAND — Calvary Christian built a four-run lead then held on to defeat Grace Academy on Saturday at the Hot Stove Complex.
The victory gave the Eagles sole possession of first in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference at 5-0, breaking the tie with 4-1 Grace.
Josh Howsare’s RBI gave Calvary a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Eli Leith had two RBIs in Calvary’s three-run fifth inning. Jesse Michael finished with two singles. O’Brien and Jonah Leith also had base hits.
Winning pitcher Braden Rhodes struck out 11 in six innings, giving up three hits and three walks. Connor O’Brien got the save on a one-hit seventh in relief.
Grace, held to four hits, was led by Elisha Fisher’s double and single.
Calvary (8-3 overall) visits Grace in Hagerstown today at 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson 6 21 Moorefield 0 6
MOOREFIELD, W.VA. — Jefferson turned seven hits into six runs in the opener and Cullen Horowicz hit two home runs in the second game as the Cougars swept the host Yellow Jackets.
Horowicz and Zachary Rose both homered and finished with two RBIs. Kamien Gonzalez, Griffin Horowicz and Rose also doubled.
Moorefield was limited to four hits by Sam Roberts, who struck out seven. Losing pitcher Hayden Baldwin doubled, Matthew Jenkins had a base hit and Isaac VanMeter had two.
In the second game, Jefferson (12-0) erased a 2-1 deficit with an eight-run third inning and put the game out of reach with 12 runs in the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets, who led 2-0 after the first inning on an RBI by Jenkins and VanMeter scoring on a passed ball, scored four runs in the fifth inning highlighted by Baldwin’s two-run home run.
Moorefield (5-4) hosts Hardy County rival East Hardy on Tuesday at 6:30.
Hyndman 17 Bishop Walsh 13
POTOMAC PARK — Despite scoring nine runs in its half of the first inning, Bishop Walsh couldn’t hold on, surrendering to visiting Hyndman in eight innings on Friday.
The Spartans outhit the Hornets, 10-9 but couldn’t slow Hyndman’s comeback.
The Hornets scored four runs in the first, two in the second, one in the fourth and, after the Spartans scored twice in the fifth, scored three in the top of the sixth to pull within one at 11-10 and retook the lead at 13-11 with three more runs in the top of the seventh.
Bishop Walsh (0-3), however, battled back with Elijah Houdersheldt’s two-run home run in the bottom of the inning for the 13-all tie to force an extra inning.
Hyndman, however, scored four runs in the top of the eighth to come away with the victory.
Houdersheldt also had a base hit and finished with four RBIs. Noah Houdersheldt and Sadiq Haris each finished with two hits.
Hyndman’s Alex Cosgrove and Mason Orndorff each had two hits and Cosgrove combined with starter David Herrell on 11 strikeouts.
Both teams combined for 13 walks with Hyndman having seven.
