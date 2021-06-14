KEYSER, W.Va. — After Oak Glen tied the game, 2-2, with two outs in the sixth, Keyser’s Charity Wolfe retired seven of the next eight batters she faced to get through the top of the eighth.
In the home half, the sophomore hurler took matters into her own hands at the dish, launching a solo blast just inside the left-field foul pole to give Keyser a 3-2 win and a 1-0 series lead in the Class AA, Region I championship best-of-3 series.
The game was a pitcher’s duel in numerous ways, as Wolfe struck out 11 through eight innings with five hits and two walks. Her counterpart, Maddie McKay, struck out 16 in seven innings, yielding six hits and two walks.
McKay broke a 0-0 tie in the fourth inning with a one-out solo home run before Wolfe’s solo shot decided the contest four innings later.
After McKay’s homer, Sarah Brown singled, but Wolfe settled down and struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
Wolfe made it five in a row retired via punchout when she struck out the side in the fifth, and the Golden Tornado bats capitalized immediately.
Carlie DelSignore ripped a one-out double in the home side of the fifth and, two batters later, Alexa Shoemaker mashed a two-run homer to left that put Keyser out in front, 2-1.
Oak Glen’s Sydney Brown singled to lead off the sixth before both of Wolfe’s walks loaded the bases, allowing Olivia Munoz to lay down a sacrifice bunt to tie the game. Wolfe got a line out to right field to end the frame.
Wolfe led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk and Morgan Pratt doubled to left to put runners at second and third with no outs. McKay struck out the next three batters to keep the game deadlocked entering the seventh.
After Wolfe got three straight groundouts in the seventh, Keyser couldn’t build off of a two-out walk by Shoemaker, as McKay fanned her 16th batter to end the inning and send the game to extras.
Lizzie Kell hit a one-out single in the eighth for the Golden Bears, but Wolfe got a strikeout and a lineout, leading to her game-winning home run on the second pitch in the home half of the inning.
Keyser (28-3) travels to Oak Glen (26-1) today, 4 p.m., for Game 2 of the series. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Keyser on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
