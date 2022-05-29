The Mountain Ridge team of Kendall Kirkwood and Eliza Duncan lost a hard-fought match in the girls doubles Class 1A consolation final against North East’s Sarah Jones and Madison Tadalan, 6-4, 6-4, on Saturday.
The duo saved their best tennis of the year for this match, playing some amazing points, often driving their opponents well behind the baseline with penetrating shots.
By keeping their opponents pinned against the baseline, they often were able to capitalize with put away volleys at the net.
In the end, however, it was not enough, and the Miners came up short to finish fourth in all of Class 1A.
"The girls really stepped up their level of play each match throughout the state tournament," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. "It was amazing to see how they accepted the challenge of stiff competition and really adapted their game on the fly.
"With both Duncan and Kirkwood returning for their senior year, hopes are high for a return trip to the state tournament next year and the opportunity to bring home a state championship.”
