FROSTBURG — Kendall Kirkwood recorded a triple-double and Avery Tipton had a double-double, leading Mountain Ridge to a come-from-behind win over Bishop Walsh, 3-1, on Monday night in high school volleyball action.
The win improved the Miners to 5-2 on the year and gave head coach Valery Broadwater her 300th career victory (see separate story).
Kirkwood finished with 15 service points, 14 digs and 11 kills to go along with three blocks, while Tipton had 16 assists and 13 digs with five service points.
BW took the first match, 25-22, before Mountain Ridge tied it in the second set winning by the same score. The Miners went on to take the third set, 25-19, and the match in the fourth, 25-15.
Ella Snyder fell just short of a quadruple-double, recording a team-high 19 service points with nine kills, eight aces and eight digs. Mia DeCarlo tacked on nine service points, seven kills, four digs and three aces, and Ryan Whitehead had 10 digs.
The Miners swept the junior varsity match, 25-13 and 25-18, with Reghan Sivic tallying 11 service points and Brooke Russell adding six service points.
Mountain Ridge hosts Fort Hill on Thursday.
Calvary 3 HOPE for Hyndman 0
CRESAPTOWN — Allie Scritchfield led the way with a triple-double, as Calvary cruised past HOPE for Hyndman on Monday evening.
The Eagles won the sets 25-9, 25-15 and 25-14, as Scritchfield had a game-high 25 assists with 11 points, 10 aces and two digs.
Emmy Wilson added 15 kills, seven digs, three aces, three blocks and two points, while Traci Michael tacked on 11 points, seven digs, five kills and one ace.
Izzy Kendall finished with 11 digs, eight points, six kills and four aces, and Sadie Strawderman had eight points, five kills, three digs and an ace.
Calvary (12-2 overall, 8-2 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) returned to MDCC play Tuesday evening in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to play Faith Christian Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.