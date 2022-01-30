A pair of Frankfort graduates threatened triple doubles this past week, as Jansen Knotts stuffed the stat sheet at Waynesburg and Abby Beeman continued her strong form at Shepherd.
The following local basketball players, hailing form Cumberland and the surrounding area, had an impact at the college level last week.
Jansen Knotts, So., Waynesburg
In a 60-43 win over Saint Vincent on Wednesday, Knotts nearly garnered a triple-double. The former Frankfort Falcon scored 11 points, tallied 10 rebounds and dished out a career-high eight assists.
On Monday, the sophomore scored 16 points on 6 of 14 shooting as Waynesburg lost to Catham, 80-63. Knotts finished with 10 points in a loss to Franciscan on Saturday.
Knotts is averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds this year.
Abby Beeman, Jr., Shepherd
A week after exploding for 37 points, Beeman — a two-time area Player of the Year at Frankfort — almost recorded a triple-double in an 80-70 win against East Stroudsburg on Wednesday. Beeman scored 21 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists, making 11 of 12 free throws.
Beeman stuffed the stat sheet again Monday, scoring 18 points with five rebounds, five assists and three steals to help Shepherd beat Mansfield, 72-52. The junior scored 15 points and dished out six assists in a 78-50 win against Lock Haven Saturday.
Beeman is averaging 19.2 points and more than seven assists a game.
Kamrin Weimer, R-Sr., Fairmont State
Weimer, a former Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year at Southern, scored 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting in 33 minutes in an 81-77 overtime loss to Charleston on Saturday.
The senior scored three points with three rebounds and three assists in a 73-66 win at West Virginia State on Wednesday. She was held scoreless with two steals, two rebounds and one assist in a 71-69 defeat to Wheeling at home on Monday.
Weimer is averaging 8.3 points per game and shooting 45.8% from 3-point range this season.
Justin Copman, Jr., Dominican
Note: Copman was erroneously excluded from last week’s college roundup. The junior didn’t score this week, so his stats from two weeks ago are included.
The 2018 boys basketball Co-Player of the Year at Allegany grabbed five rebounds in a 69-52 victory against Holy Family two Sundays ago. He scored six points with five boards in a loss to Nyack College earlier that week.
Copman is averaging 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in 14 games for the Chargers.
Bryson Wilt, So., Waynesburg
Wilt, a Southern alum, scored eight points on a perfect 3 for 3 day from the floor in Waynesburg’s loss to Franciscan Saturday.
In the squad’s win against Saint Vincent, the Southern alum scored two points with two rebounds and two assists, making his greatest impact on the defensive end playing all 40 minutes.
Against Catham, Wilt scored five points on 2 of 7 shooting and grabbed three rebounds in the loss to Catham.
Wilt is averaging 6.4 points so far this year.
Madi Dayton, Fr., Waynesburg
Dayton, Calvary’s second all-time leading scorer, set a pair of career highs this week, first raising the bar to 11 points in a 66-54 defeat to Chatham Monday. Dayton shot 4 for 10 from the field and pulled down five rebounds. The freshman’s previous career-high mark was 10 points, which she achieved on four occasions this year.
Two days later, Dayton helped Waynesburg end a seven-game losing streak with a career-high 16 points, making an efficient 6 of 9 attempts and grabbing six rebounds in a 60-59 victory against Saint Vincent.
Dayton scored seven points against Franciscan on Saturday. Dayton is averaging 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds this year.
Tyler Rodeheaver, So, Garrett College
In a thrilling 95-93 win over local rival WVU Potomac State, Rodeheaver came off the bench to score 15 points on 4 of 9 from the floor and 6 of 7 from the charity stripe. The former two-time AMAC Player of the Year at Southern also corralled four rebounds.
Rodeheaver scored nine points and rejected three shots in a 77-73 loss to the College of Southern Maryland on Wednesday.
The sophomore, who started his career at Frostburg State, is averaging 14.4 points per game so far this season.
Dalton Wiles, Fr., Garrett College
Wiles, a former All-Area first-teamer at Southern, scored three points and grabbed one rebound off the bench against Potomac State on Monday. Wiles averages 3.8 points in 13.3 minutes a game.
Makenna Douthitt, So., WVU Potomac State
In a 61-57 loss to Garrett College on Monday, Douthitt, a former girls Player of the Year at Frankfort, notched a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Douthitt was a perfect 6 for 6 at the charity stripe.
Stats were not available at the time of publish for Potomac State’s 84-23 rout of CC of Alleghany County on Saturday. Douthitt averages 16 points and 9.8 rebounds a game.
Alexis Turner, So., WVU Potomac State
Turner, who was a standout guard at Keyser, notched a game-high six assists against the Lakers. The sophomore also scored five points. Turner is scoring 11.7 points a game and is dishing out 4.3 assists a night.
Kelsey O’Neal, Fr., WVU Potomac State
O’Neal, a former All-Area first-team performer at Allegany, nearly finished with a double-double against Garrett at 15 points and nine rebounds. O’Neal shot 4 of 10 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
O’Neal is averaging 12.3 points on 46% field goal shooting with 9.1 rebounds per game.
Lindsey Rinker, Fr., WVU Potomac State
Rinker dished four assists off the bench against the Lakers. The freshman, a three-sport star at Moorefield, also scored two points and collected a pair of rebounds. Rinker averages 4.8 points per game.
Haley Malone, So., Allegany College
The former Frankfort Falcon was close to a double-double in a 98-43 loss to Harcum on Tuesday, scoring nine points and pulling down 10 rebounds. For the season, Malone is averaging 8.2 points and 8.1 rebounds in nine games.
DeMar’A Green, Fr., Allegany College
Green, who graduated from Fort Hill, scored nine points and corralled six rebounds in the loss to Harcum. Green is averaging 6.5 points and 5.3 rebounds a night through six contests.
Arissa Rouzer, Fr., Allegany College
The Fort Hill alum scored two points and had two rebounds against Harcum. Rouzer averages 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, while shooting 80% from the line, after eight games played.
