Frankfort alum Jansen Knotts and Calvary grad Madi Dayton earned Waynesburg athletic honors last week.
Headlined by the pair, the following local basketball players, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding area, made an impact on the college hardwood this past week:
Jansen Knotts, So., Waynesburg
For his performances two weeks ago, when the Frankfort grad averaged 16 points, five assists and 3.5 rebounds over two games, Knotts was honored as Waynesburg’s Male Athlete of the Week.
Knotts continued his stretch of good form this past week with 17 points against Westminster (Pennsylvania) and 15 against Washington and Jefferson. Knotts has reached double figures in 11 consecutive outings.
Knotts is averaging 12.1 points on 44.3% shooting with 5.6 rebounds this season.
Madi Dayton, Fr., Waynesburg
Calvary’s second-leading all-time scorer took home some hardware last week, being named the President’s Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week after averaging 11.5 points and 9.5 rebounds two weeks ago. Dayton was also Waynesburg’s Female Athlete of the Week.
This past week, Dayton reached double figures with a 10-point, five-rebound performance in a loss to Westminster on Saturday. Dayton scored three points and pulled down seven boards against Washington and Jefferson.
Dayton is averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds a night so far during her freshman campaign.
Abby Beeman, Jr., Shepherd
Beeman, a two-time Area Player of the Year recipient at Frankfort, registered a double-double last Monday with a 25-point, 13-assist performance in a 76-66 win over California (Pennsylvania). The junior shot 9 for 18 from the field and pulled down eight rebounds.
Beeman took the role as Shepherd’s distributor against nationally-ranked Kutztown on Saturday, dishing out a team-high five assists and collecting seven steals in the 68-59 loss.
Beeman is averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 23 games this season.
Kamrin Weimer, R-Sr., Fairmont State
The former Area Player of the Year at Southern scored nine points, draining 3 of 5 3-pointers, in a loss to Notre Dame (West Virginia) on Wednesday. Weimer also tallied a trio of assists.
At home against Alderson Broaddus on Saturday, Weimer scored three points.
The redshirt senior, who started her career at Division 1 Fairleigh Dickinson, is averaging 7.6 points per game and shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc.
Justin Copman, Jr., Dominican
Copman, who was Co-Player of the Year during his senior season at Allegany, had a 13-point outing on 6 of 8 shooting in a defeat to Wilmington over the weekend. Copman also pulled down four rebounds and blocked a shot.
Against Chestnut Hill on Wednesday, Copman was a defensive standout with a game-high nine rebounds to help Dominican to a 97-82 victory. Copman also scored four points and had three assists.
Copman is touting an average of 9.5 points a game 56.9% shooting with 7.6 rebounds and .7 blocks a night. Copman is second on the team in rebounding and first in blocked shots and shooting percentage.
Bryson Wilt, So., Waynesburg
Wilt, who was the WestMAC Player of the Year as a senior at Southern, scored a career-high 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting (4 of 6 on 3-pointers) against Washington and Jefferson on Wednesday. Wilt also dished out four assists and grabbed six boards.
On Saturday against Westminster, Wilt scored nine points and pulled down six rebounds, upping his season averages 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds a night.
Tyler Rodeheaver, So, Garrett College
Rodeheaver, a former Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year at Southern, scored 14 points in an 89-51 victory over Community College of Allegheny County on Monday. Rodeheaver made 7 of 11 field goals in an efficient 24 minutes.
Stats from Garrett College’s wins over Waynesburg JVs and Harford Community College were not available at time of publication.
Rodeheaver, who began his career at Frostburg state, is averaging 14.6 points on 55.7% shooting in 17 games played (15 starts).
DeMar’A Green, Fr., Allegany College
Green, a Fort Hill grad, scored in double figures in four games last week. In a win over Patrick Henry, the Trojans’ first of the season, Green tallied a career-high 20 points. The freshman also had two 14-point outings (Howard and Southern Maryland) and scored 13 points against CCBC Catonsville last week.
Green is averaging 10 points and 5.2 rebounds a game this year.
Arissa Rouzer, Fr., Allegany College
The Fort Hill alum posted a season-best 12 points in a loss to CCBC Catonsville on Wednesday. Rouzer also garnered five points against Southern Maryland on Monday and four points against Patrick Henry on Friday.
Rouzer averages 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds an outing.
Note: Statistics from WVU Potomac State women’s game, a 77-64 win over Hagerstown on Monday, were not available at the time of publication.
