Knotts going to Waynesburg

SHORT GAP, W.Va — The last time Frankfort star Jansen Knotts stepped onto a basketball court, he showed exactly what he could bring to a team at the college level.
In a wild, double-overtime thriller against Keyser in the Class AA, Region I, Section I championship, Knotts nearly carried a depleted Falcon squad who had three starters foul out and a fourth — in point guard JJ Blank out with an injury — to victory.
The senior tallied 37 points and went 13 for 15 at the line, playing nearly every minute of the 71-70 loss. And though the season ended on a sour note, Knotts isn’t finished with his basketball career, as he has committed to play at Waynesburg University under head coach Tim Fusina.
“It was between Waynesburg and Shepherd,” Knotts said. “Shepherd started recruiting me over the summer and Waynesburg came around in December and showed how much they wanted me as a player and a person. They said I could be a key part in helping them turn the program around.”
Waynesburg University is a private liberal arts university in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The Yellow Jackets have competed in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference at the Division III level since 1990. Under the direction of first-year coach Fusina, Waynesburg finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 6-20 overall record, but the team came on late with a 6-10 mark in the PAC.
After seeing the play of Knotts — who finished his final season at Frankfort averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists a night — Fusina made it clear he could be a major contributor for his team at the onset, something that figured to be a major factor for Knotts.
“That’s what separated them,” he said, “the opportunity of playing and getting minutes early. I’m a basketball player so I want to play. I don’t want to sit on the bench.”
Of the league’s nine schools, eight are located in Western Pennsylvania — the lone outlier being Bethany College, which is situated in the nearby Northern Panhandle of West Virginia. Being close to home, close enough that his family could come out to games, was another contributing factor in his decision.
Shepherd, the other finalist, showed interest before Waynesburg over the summer, and it offered Knotts in mid-October. The Yellow Jackets ramped up their recruiting in December, and with a combination of playing time and academic opportunities, they eventually won out.
Knotts plans to go into pre-med.
“The academic side, Waynesburg has top-notch academics,” he said. “The biology department and science buildings are all new.”
Frankfort finished 20-4 and was set to meet Fairmont Senior in the Region I championship game with a chance to move on to the state tournament in Charleston, but the COVID-19 outbreak abruptly ended its run.
Still, the tremendous year by Knotts, who was named Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year and West Virginia Class AA All-State second team at the season’s end — meant it wouldn’t be his last on a basketball court.
Falcon head coach Scott Slider is confident his time in Short Gap has prepared him to compete at the college level.
“We played him at the three, at a shooting guard/forward position. He would’ve played inside at a lot of high schools because of his size, so that’s probably going to translate well,” he said. “He did handle the ball a lot at the end of the season with our point guard (JJ Blank) out. He can shoot the ball well, go to the basket well.”
While Slider gave all the credit to Knotts for his development, the senior was quick to thank the coaching staff that helped him grow ever since he made the varsity team as a freshman at Frankfort.
“The work effort instilled by coach Slider and the assistant coaches, always coming in every day and working, never taking days off,” he said. “I think that will help separate me from other players, and I’m used to always playing as a team.”
And though the coronavirus outbreak ended many seniors’ athletic careers, Knotts is thankful he isn’t one of them. Due to the health crisis, there likely won’t be a signing, but Knotts acknowledged that it isn’t really important right now with everything going on, afflicting other families.
Signing or not, Knotts is going to be a Waynesburg Yellow Jacket, fulfilling a lifetime goal of playing college basketball.
“I really liked their coaches, they felt really personable,” Knotts said. “I’ve always wanted to play basketball at the next level, that’s always been a dream of mine.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.