Koontz named golf director at Alpine Lake

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Alpine Lake Resort, a four-season, multi-amenity resort announced that Paul Koontz has joined the organization as director of golf at its 18-hole course.
An accomplished entrepreneur and sales management professional with a long standing passion for golf, Koontz has significant and successful experience in tourism and adventure sports, including over two decades in event production and management in the golf industry, as a member of the Mountain State Forest Festival and as a past member of, and governor appointee to, the West Virginia Motorsports Council.
Koontz has significant business experience and has owned an insurance agency since 2007. He was also named to the top 100 most influential people in West Virginia in 2003 and 2008.
“We are thrilled to have someone with Koontz’s extensive business background and passion for golf on our team,” said Clay Rice, General Manager at Alpine Lake Resort. “He brings an innovative and entrepreneurial approach to the club that will prove invaluable to property owners, guests and management.”
Koontz is a graduate of West Preston High School and attended Fairmont State University.
A member of his high school golf team as well as an all-conference basketball player, he has been involved in golf for many years as a player and advocate for the game and has hosted many fundraising tournaments in the past.
Koontz resides in Morgantown, and has two children, Dillon, who is attending West Virginia University and Julie, a Junior at Trinity Christian School in Morgantown. Koontz is currently head coach of the boys’ basketball team at Preston High School in Kingwood, and has also served as a high school and NCAA college basketball referee for 35 years.
“I couldn’t be happier to now be a part of the great course and great team at Alpine Lake Resort,” Koontz said. “This position will allow me to leverage my business and golf experiences to bring real value to the golfers and management at Alpine Lake Resort. I have already dug-in leading up to the course opening in coming weeks and have many ideas to help drive a positive experience for golfers at all levels.”
“The course is in great shape and looking really good and it is ready for the season, but we have been extremely cautious in opening for the season due to the current pandemic,” Rice said. “We have been working diligently behind the scenes to get the course ready for our members and guests and, at present, we anticipate opening to the public on or about June 1st.”
When the course opens, there will also be various adjustments as guidance from authorities and common-sense dictate. These adjustments will accommodate the current “climate” and will include social distancing, adjusted rules for golfer interaction and contact with surfaces, very limited access to facilities and temporary changes to payment processes.
Koontz advises all to check the resort’s website at www.alpinelake.com or to contact him directly at golf@alpinelake.com for more information as to the opening date and the amended rules and special safety precautions in place for golfers at the course.
