Krewsons become golf directors at Alpine Lake Resort

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Alpine Lake Resort, a four-season, multi-amenity retreat announced that Barry and Mary Ann Krewson, long-time members and avid golfers, have joined together as Co-directors of Golf at the resort’s Alpine Lake 18-hole course in the mountains.
As members for over a dozen years, the Krewsons are passionate golfers with strong ties to the area and the regional golfing community. Mary Ann has managed the women’s golf team and Barry the men’s team at Alpine Lake Resort for years. They are also active participants and co-coordinate the club's Monday-Night Strokers program.
The couple, originally from the Philadelphia area, purchased a home on Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County in 2003. After Barry retired from his contracting business, they moved to the lake permanently in 2017 and have continued to pursue their joint passion for golf.
“We started playing at Alpine Lake because it is a great course in so many ways," said Mary Ann Krewson, "with great people, and a real value as well. It was worth the drive from the Deep Creek Lake area.”
“I love everything about this course and while there are other courses I also have played and liked in the area, this course just felt special," said Barry Krewson. "That is why we have been so involved here and why we agreed to take on this great challenge.”
“We are very fortunate and pleased to have Barry and Mary Ann running things at the course this summer and so are all of our players," said Michael McGovern, director of operations. "Since they know the course so well and also know many of the people here, they fit right in and were able to hit the ground running once we opened.”
The Krewsons' advise all to check the resort’s website at www.alpinelake.com or to contact them directly at golf@alpinelake.com for more information on the course, including amended rules and special safety precautions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
