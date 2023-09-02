KYLE BENNETT

Allegany threw just about everything but the kitchen sink at Hollidaysburg on Friday night.
As the Campers run the gauntlet with their 2023 schedule, they’re perhaps going to need to do just that — and more — on many Friday nights this fall.
With the proof in the pudding and the game seemingly sealed, Allegany’s special teams do-it-all Blake Powell fooled just about everyone in attendance late in the fourth quarter.
As Allegany led 30-16 with just over 3:30 to play and the ball at the Campers’ 47, Powell jumped to corral a high snap, getting his fingertips on it before chasing the ball to his own goal line. The senior kicker-punter picked up the ball, got wrapped up and swung around and — from my view high atop Greenway — appeared to throw the ball in a desperate attempt to get something out of the play.
A Camper lineman dove onto the ball, whistles blew and no yellow laundry was thrown onto the field, as the stripes placed the ball at the Allegany 39 for a first-and-10 for the Golden Tigers.
Just about everyone in the stadium was puzzled — except for Powell.
“He said he kicked it,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said of Powell. “We had coaches arguing, and they got the ball at the 39 so we’re not arguing. ... I thought he threw it.”
Equally as befuddled was Hollidaysburg head coach Homer DeLattre.
“The refs told me he kicked it,” he said. “The way it came out, with the ball kind of spinning sideways, I figured he tossed it.”
As it turns out, Powell’s soccer background aided in the play.
Upon further review of footage gathered by Commercial Video Services, as Powell was wrapped up and spun by Jack Steiner, he was able to drop the ball and get off a scissor kick that yielded a low, looping punt — Allegany’s Andrew Highland fell on the ball at the Allegany 39.
The play happened a year after he stole the show against Hollidaysburg, when Powell, a right-footed kicker, had a snap sail over his head before improvising and getting the punt away with his left foot. Later in the game, he recovered a fumble on a kickoff, then booted the game-winning field goal on the ensuing drive.
And all of this is without glossing over the fact that Powell was voted area soccer’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore before being voted Player of the Year last year as a junior.
The punt may not have had the biggest impact on the outcome — Jackson Resh recovered a fumble three plays later to thwart the ensuing Golden Tigers drive — but it was a glimpse into the kinds of things the Campers need to do with a state champion (Fort Hill) and two state finalists (Mountain Ridge and Class 3A Oakdale) on their schedule this season.
But it wasn’t just the punt.
Allegany had seven different ballcarriers and, before runs of four and 10 yards by Brett Patterson in garbage time, no one had north of 90 yards. Patterson led with 104 yards on 13 carries.
“They did some things defensively that we felt like (we’d have success) with Brody on the backside, and they defended it well,” Hansel said. “Their front four played really well against us. That’s something we’ll have to go back to the drawing board on.”
Six of the Campers’ 22 first downs came in the fourth quarter, where they scored 14 points to take the victory, and the second-half defense was flat-out dominant.
To onlookers and listeners, it appeared that Hollidaysburg deployed three quarterbacks in No. 9 Drew Wyland, No. 18 Maddox Bainey and No. 39 Carter McCrystal.
It turns out, according to DeLattre, Wyland’s shirt got ripped, forcing him to don McCrystal’s No. 39 in the fourth quarter.
“We use both quarterbacks,” DeLattre said. “That was the plan coming in. Last week we rotated them just about every other series.”
Despite both QBs — Wyland and Bainey — having a solid level of success with 92 and 86 yards passing, respectively, it was something the Camper defense had to account for and succeeded in execution.
Outside of a garbage-time touchdown, a 36-yard field goal late in the third quarter was all the Golden Tigers’ offense had to show for in the second half against an Allegany defense that received plenty of applause from DeLattre.
It was just one game in a nine-game regular season and the first step in a journey Allegany hopes will lead it to Annapolis.
It wasn’t the prettiest win, but history remembers the victors.
