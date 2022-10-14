KYLE BENNETT

The four-day stretch from last Friday to this Monday was about as good as any sports reporter could ask for.
Friday night featured a matchup of the area’s top two football teams in then-top-ranked Fort Hill traveling to Frostburg to take on previously-second-ranked Mountain Ridge. Fellow sports reporter Alex Rychwalski and I were in attendance for the high-stakes matchup of previously undefeated teams.
Monday evening, I went to Greenway Avenue for a matchup of the area’s top two boys soccer squads, with previous No. 1 Allegany hosting then-No. 2 Mountain Ridge, both of which were unbeaten at the time at 8-0-1 and 8-0-2, respectively.
Writer’s note: I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the Homecoming boys and girls soccer games on Saturday at Greenway, both of which were covered by Alex.
The Miners won both games convincingly, with the football squadron fending off a late Fort Hill comeback to take home a 22-point win before the boys soccer team overwhelmed the Campers for a 4-1 victory.
Considering last year’s Class 1A football state title game featured the Miners and Sentinels, and the boys soccer 1A West Region I Final was a third meeting of the Campers and Miners, it’s not crazy to think both sets of teams won’t square off again this season when the stakes are raised even higher.
Winning the regular-season meeting(s) — the Miners and Campers tied in the first meeting just over three weeks ago — doesn’t rule out the victor from winning the next meeting, as some would say, “when it really counts.”
That said, the Miners rule the roost (for now).
To the victor(s) go the spoils
I’d imagine right now is just about as good a time as any to be part of the Mountain Ridge athletic community.
Last year when the introductory area football poll went out following Week 1 of the Maryland season, there were plenty of complaints about the Miners’ spot at No. 1.
I can’t vouch for everyone else’s reasoning behind their vote, as seven area sports reporters voted in the poll, but I can briefly explain mine — and I know I wasn’t the only person that felt this way.
Despite what someone might tell you, the games during the Maryland COVID season happened.
To name a few, Fort Hill’s win over Mountain Ridge in the fall and over Allegany in the spring counted. Northern’s win over Southern before everything in Western Maryland shut down in fall of 2020 counted. And, yes, that Mountain Ridge win over Fort Hill in spring of 2021 counted.
Players played. Referees reffed. Coaches coached — neither head coach Ryan Patterson nor Zack Alkire has been shy about talking about the game and its validity. This ol’ sports reporter was even there for most of them. In my world, that’s all the reason I need for a game to count.
So, heading into last season, Mountain Ridge beat Fort Hill in their most recent meeting, with both teams returning a bunch of starters from those teams in fall of 2021. Couple that with Mountain Ridge setting the Maryland state record for most lopsided victory with an 84-0 win over Southern to open the season and that was all the reason I needed to put the Miners atop the rankings.
If you were that upset over the Week 2 rankings, I certainly hope you don’t pay attention to college football’s regular-season polls without taking some blood pressure meds.
Besides, it was one week into a long season. Both teams were going to meet and then they’d sort the rankings out themselves, which they did when Fort Hill won 37-7 in the regular season and 51-31 in the state title game.
This year, the opposite happened. I ranked Fort Hill atop the poll for previously-stated reasons, and the rankings once again sorted themselves out — for now, of course.
Following a 30-8 win over the Sentinels, the Miners were unanimously voted atop the Area Top Five on Monday.
The Mountain Ridge boys soccer team, with its three-goal win over Allegany, is now No. 1 in the boys soccer poll, also released on Monday.
The Miners’ girls soccer team was once again ranked No. 1 in Monday’s poll.
And, if we had a volleyball poll, Mountain Ridge at 9-2 and coming off a state title game appearance would likely be atop it as well.
Don’t count these kids out
Obviously in a game — outside of regular-season soccer games — there has to be a winner and a loser. On the other end of this weekend’s games I covered were, of course, the Fort Hill football and Allegany boys soccer teams.
Both are teams that haven’t faced a ton of scoreboard adversity.
“They haven’t lost, period,” Alkire said last Friday of his Sentinels’ varsity record after going undefeated last season. “They’ve had a lot of success. Hopefully, when we go in there and we come back on Monday, they’re a little bit humbled and a little bit more focused.”
The Campers, meanwhile, entered Monday having outscored teams 68-2 and didn’t trail at all during their previous nine games. That changed against Mountain Ridge on Monday when Charlie Simpson scored the opening goal to put the Miners in front 15 minutes in.
“It all goes back to adversity, I think,” Allegany first-year head coach Blake Geatz said following the game. “They haven’t experienced what it’s like to fight when you’re down. They haven’t done that all season. The last time we played Mountain Ridge, we went up 1-0, then they were like, ‘Oh, shoot’ when Mountain Ridge scored a goal. We didn’t handle that well.
“Hopefully, now that we’ve experienced that twice, adversity is going to kick them in the butt a little and get their heads in the right place. … They’ve got a long way to go, and I tell them that all the time in practice. I just told them in there. They’re not a state championship team yet. They’ve got steps that they have to make. They can be, but they’re not yet.”
Just as winning the regular season meeting doesn’t guarantee a playoff loss, losing the regular season matchup also doesn’t guarantee a playoff loss, and neither the Sentinels nor Campers should be counted out in a potential rematch in a few weeks.
Give it up for the stripes
It’s very rare that referees in any sport are reported on in a positive light. Anyone who knows me personally knows of my joking disdain for referees at the professional level. Any pro sporting event I attend, I am That Guy in the crowd booing when they announce the referees prior to the game. It’s mostly playful banter.
I’ve always been an “if I don’t know their name, that’s a great ref” as it pertains to professional and college officiating.
In the world of high school sports, it’s difficult to not know the names of the refs — at least their first names — if you’re close enough to those circles. Coaches yell out their names. Fans shout their name or any expletive that might come to their mind if a call goes against their child’s team.
Of the soccer games I’ve witnessed so far this year, however, the quality of the local officials has been top-notch.
Officiating the 1-1 tie between Mountain Ridge and Allegany was Devin Burke as the head official with Donte Newsom and John Smith patrolling the sidelines. Monday’s matchup had Newsom as the official on the field with Burke and Travis Beeman as the assistant referees.
All four did a fantastic job calling a fair game and not deciding the contest. Hopefully, a playoff matchup — should it happen — contains three of those four.
