When I spoke to Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson prior to the fall 2020 season — all one game of it — for his team’s preview, I remember him saying that his team was going to run a more pass-heavy offense to take advantage of talented quarterback Bryce Snyder, then a junior.
“We’ve been leaning toward this for awhile,” Patterson said then. “While we’re not exclusively going Air Raid, there will be a heavy Air Raid to our offense. But we’re also going to sprinkle in some elements of our Flexbone.”
“Yeah, OK, coach. This seems as promising as the fall 2020 season being played to completion,” my ignorant brain said to itself. It wasn’t a knock on the talent of Patterson’s team at all, but more so the idea of a pass-heavy offense working in Western Maryland. And I was hardly the only person that felt the same.
Boy, was I … err, we … wrong — at least the fall 2020 season prediction was right!
The Miners only got one chance to show off its new and improved offense that fall, but they made the most of it in a 31-6 loss at Fort Hill as Snyder went 16 of 31 for 233 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown pass to now-senior Jaden Lee on the Miners’ third play from scrimmage.
It’s been clear ever since that Mountain Ridge has been on to something with the pass-heavy offense. It’s something very few teams around here can replicate offensively, and something that few area teams can defend.
It was an offense Snyder ran to near-perfection for his junior season, which included a revenge win over the Sentinels in the spring of 2021, and his senior year, when Mountain Ridge made its first-ever state championship game appearance and Snyder won Offensive Player of the Year.
During his senior campaign, the three-sport athlete, now playing football and baseball at Frostburg State, completed 157 of 260 passes (60.4%) for 2,367 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions — good for a 117.9 passer rating. He also ran for 521 yards and 12 TDs.
If Frostburg had its own version of the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones, it would be the quarterback position in Patterson’s offense.
Playing as a wide receiver the past two seasons, Uma Pua’auli served as the heir to the throne during that time before winning the starting QB job against Will Patterson, a junior that plays a key role in the receiving game and is the current heir to the throne.
Having two talented, capable quarterbacks is certainly a good problem for Patterson to have, armed with an offense he has said numerous times is a great recruiting tool for his program.
“I’ve found if you put the time in during the offseason and try to time up some of this stuff, our kids started getting interested,” Patterson said on a recent episode of the Views From The Press Box podcast. “All of a sudden, they found out they didn’t have to play on the line and have their head kicked in every play.
“Now all of a sudden we’ve got this fancy offense with receivers that can come to practice and technically not even get hit. They like that. I can tell you our receiver room grows by two or three every time I turn around. So it’s at least brought some kids out into our program. We’re having fun, the kids seem to be having fun, so it’s been a pleasure to watch it all unfold. I think that you’re going to see more of the same this year.”
Pua’auli has made his presence immediately known as the former heir now sits upon the throne. A week after torching Southern for 210 yards and five touchdowns on 14 of 17 passing in a 69-7 win, the senior play caller on Thursday night went 12 of 21 for 165 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to go along with 10 carries for 76 yards, both team highs.
“What I like about him is his rushing game can take over at any point in time,” Patterson said. “I don’t know how many rushing yards he had at halftime, but obviously we weren’t clicking on all cylinders in the passing game; but he was able to run the ball and we were able to move the ball on the ground when we needed to.
“That’s the beauty of our offense. We think we can run it, we think we can pass it. So if something’s not clicking perfectly with timing, we can go to one or the other and we can hopefully resolve that issue.”
Another wrinkle that Patterson and his coaching staff have been working on with the offense is a clap cadence when the quarterback is lined up in the Shotgun.
“Usually some teams we play against go on ‘hut’ and other cadences, but we go on clap,” Pua’auli said after the 41-14 victory over Catoctin. “It sometimes throws off the defensive line, especially when we mix up the count.”
“We haven’t taken full advantage of it yet,” Patterson said, “because I think we can get into some things where we’re faking that clap and really keeping the defense off-balance. But that’s what you’re trying to do — you’re trying to get an advantage. We want to beat the defense off the ball on the offensive side. That cadence, hopefully, we can get better with it and keep defenses at bay.”
Despite a slow-moving first quarter that saw the teams play field position and Pua’auli’s rushing numbers take a hit due to a sack and low snap, the senior QB in the opening frame completed passes of 20, 18 and 16 yards, the last of which was a touchdown to Landon McAlpine on the Miners’ final play of the quarter.
With 88 yards passing and 60 on the ground at halftime, and the Miners’ seeking for the knockout blow to a Catoctin team that seemingly kept hanging around, Pua’auli stepped up in the second half to go 5 of 6 for 77 yards through the air with 16 more yards on the ground.
“The coaches just told us to pick up the intensity,” Pua’auli said of what was said at halftime. “They saw we were a little shaky at first. They told us that if we didn’t start playing harder, they had the capability of coming back.”
Pua’auli’s final pass of the evening was a 17-yard dime to Tyson Shumaker, who made a great play on the ball to get his feet in for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. Staking the Miners with a five-score lead, Patterson opted to pull Pua’auli and put the current heir to the throne, Will Patterson, in at QB.
All of that is said without mentioning that Pua’auli can do it with his boot as well. After pinning the Miners at their own 1 and forcing a three-and-out, Catoctin probably expected to take back over inside Mountain Ridge territory. Instead, Pua’auli booted a 64-yard bomb from the Mountain Ridge 4 to flip the field on a Senior Night to remember.
“It was great,” Pua’auli said after the game. “It’s definitely one to remember. We’ve got great fans, a great sideline. Just the best feeling.”
While Pua’auli, Will Patterson and the Miners have the Frostburg faithful dreaming of another trip to Annapolis, coach Patterson and his team remain focused on the task at hand, which this week happens to be Allegany.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.