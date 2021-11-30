JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Garrett College had to overcome a sluggish start before eventually pulling away from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College last week on the way to an 83-65 victory.
Monday’s rematch was a much different story as Garrett College shot 71% from the field in the first half, building a 29-point halftime lead and cruising to a 115-88 win.
“I was impressed with our approach to the game,” said Garrett head coach Matt McCullough, whose Lakers (5-1) won their fifth straight. “Coming back from Thanksgiving and playing the same team can certainly be a challenge. I think many of our guys weren’t too pleased with the way they performed in our last game against Penn Highlands, so they came into the game with a different mindset.”
Tyler Rodeheaver scored a team-high 21 points and Ezekiel Edwards added 16, including 11 in the first half, to lead six Lakers into double figures.
“I thought Zeke (Edwards) had his best game as a Laker,” said McCullough. “Not only because he scored and shot the ball well, but he showed a great understanding of his role. He’s became a very good rebounder for us on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.”
McCullough also praised his team’s offensive ball movement, which resulted in 19 first-half assists.
“The first half of this game was in many ways our best overall half of the season,” observed McCullough. “We shot the ball at a high percentage, but we also played very unselfishly and passed up good shots for great shots.”
Lamont Powell scored 14 points, Dalton Wiles (four 3-pointers) and Kobe Tigney each added 12 points, and Justen Anderson contributed 10 to join Rodeheaver and Edwards in double figures.
Jeremiah Mobley (team-high four assists) and Lamont Jones scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the Black Bears. Drew Tapscott (13 points) and reserve Devin Lewis (10 points) also reached double digits for Penn Highlands.
The Lakers host Westmoreland County Community College tonight at 6 p.m. and Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference opponent Howard Community College tomorrow at 7 p.m. The Garrett women, also 5-1, host Howard tomorrow at 5 p.m.
