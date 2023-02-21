McHENRY — AJ Crosby scored a game-high 27 points and pulled down eight rebounds as host Garrett led wire-to-wire in Saturday afternoon’s 75-67 win over Hagerstown.
Garrett sprinted to a 7-2 lead as Crosby started the run with a layup and ended it with a jumper. Crosby added a 3-pointer with 14:17 remaining in the half, stretching the Laker lead to 14-5.
The Lakers, who had a 35-28 halftime lead, used another 7-2 spurt early in the second half to take firm control. Crosby had a layup and two free throws in the run as GC built a 44-32 cushion.
“AJ has steadily become a handful for other teams,” said assistant coach Jeff Hoffman, who guided the Lakers in head coach Matt McCullough’s absence. “He put it all together against Hagerstown.”
Hagerstown, which trailed by as many as 14, pulled within 69-63, but a Crosby slam in the final minute stopped the Hawks’ momentum and sealed the win.
Nyrek Wheeler finished with an impressive double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds while dealing out a game-high six assists.
Rob Smith was the third Laker in double figures with 13 points. Korey Mitchum (three assists, two steals) and Kamren Heathington (four rebounds, one block) each scored seven points.
Montgomery 72, Garrett 66
ROCKVILLE — Terrance Williams (17 points, eight rebounds) made 4-of-4 free throws in the last 1:33 to spark a 9-3, game-ending run Wednesday night as the Raptors rallied for the win.
GC’s Korey Mitchum tied the game, 63-63, on a layup with 1:37 remaining, but was called for a foul four seconds later and then assessed a technical foul. Williams hit the two technical foul shots and teammate Marquise Trent (15 points) threw down a dunk with 1:07 remaining to give the Raptors a 67-63 lead.
Munchy Thompson (16 points) split a pair of free throws and AJ Crosby (game-high 23 points) hit a layup to pull GC within 67-66 with 24 seconds remaining. The Lakers then fouled Williams with 15 second left, and Williams made both free throws for a 69-66 lead.
Thompson missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with eight seconds to go, but teammate Rob Smith came up with the offensive rebound. Smith, however, was called for a controversial turnover that effectively ended the game.
GC’s bench was hit with two technical fouls after the final buzzer, and Trent converted three of the four free throws for the final margin of victory.
Nyrek Wheeler posted a double-double for Garrett with 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Christian Martin (14 points) and Jayden Rowe (10 points) were the third and fourth Raptors in double figures.
Montgomery made 30 of 40 free throws, compared to 16 of 29 by Garrett.
Garrett hosts CCBC-Catonsville Wednesday at 7 p.m. and travels to CCBC-Dundalk on Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest.
