CUMBERLAND — Rhegan Lamberson hit the go-ahead 3-point shot with 10 seconds to play to lift Mountain Ridge over host Allegany 40-38 in the season opener for both teams Monday evening.
The Campers’ desperation three missed the mark at the buzzer.
The Miners’ Sydney Snyder led all scorers with 12 points, hitting five baskets and making 2 of 3 free throws. Abbie Maddie was second with 11, making four baskets and 3 of 4 from the line.
Lamberson’s nine points all came on three 3-pointers. Bayleigh Lamberson added six points. Eliza Duncan was Mountain Ridge’s leading rebounder with nine.
Jordan Chaney led the Campers with 11 points, making three baskets, including two 3s and going 3 of 4 from the line. Avery Miller and Ciyandra Green each had nine points.
Allegany led 8-5 and 18-15 in the first half before Mountain Ridge held a 23-21 edge going into the final eight minutes.
Mountain Ridge won the junior varsity game.
Allegany (0-1) visits Southern on Thursday and Mountain Ridge (1-0) is at Fort Hill on Friday.
