OAKLAND — Grayson Lambka scored on two-yard run and Lucas Williamson’s two-point conversion kick gave Keyser a thrilling 20-19 Cumberland Area Youth Football League quarterfinal playoff upset victory over Southern on Sunday afternoon.
The Steelers jumped out to a 12-0 lead only to see the Rams score three consecutive times to take a 19-12 lead setting up Keyser’s comeback.
Addison Brafford, who ran for team-high 114 yards on 17 carries, gave Keyser a 12-0 lead in the second quarter on a 55-yard run.
The Steelers led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter on a 24-yard pass from Owen Rotruck to Williamson.
Southern’s scoring streak began in the second quarter on Jacob Brown’s 16-yard run that made the score 12-6 at halftime in favor of the Steelers.
The Rams (3-4) took a 13-12 lead in the third quarter on a 65-yard run by Ty Getson and he scored the one-point conversion run.
In the fourth quarter, Getson scored on a 72 yard pass-and-run from Brown. The conversion run was stopped short and the Rams led 19-12.
The Steelers’ Lambka finished with 46 yards on nine carries and Williamson caught two passes for 38 yards.
Getson and Brown stood out for the Rams offensively.
On Defense, Lambka had nine tackles with two for a loss. Corbin Duckworth and Hunter Harr each had four tackles with Harr recovering a fumble. Landon Tysinger had three tackles and Brafford made an interception.
Southern’s defensive stars were Waylon Shroyer, Hayden Harvey, Ryan Ferguson and Eli Friend.
Keyser (3-4) advances to the semifinal where they will play the 7-0 Personal Best/Hartley’s/Ledo’s Pizza Patriots on Sunday at Greenway Avenue Stadium beginning at 2 p.m.
