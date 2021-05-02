CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg guard Kayla Lantz was named to the Class AA All-Tournament team after the Vikings’ run to the state semifinals.
Petersburg also received the Sportsmanship Award.
The third-seeded Vikings (15-2) defeated sixth-seeded Charleston Catholic, 49-46, in the quarterfinal round before falling to eventual champion Wyoming East in the semis on Friday.
Lantz was instrumental in that run, scoring 13 in the loss to the Warriors and nine in the victory over the Irish.
She’s joined by Aaliyah Bunney and Leslie Huffman of Parkersburg Catholic; Abby Russell, Daisha Summers and Skylar Davidson of Wyoming East; Nicole Reynolds of Williamstown and Sydney Bolles of Charleston Catholic on the Class AA squad.
Lantz is the first player from Petersburg to be named to the all-tournament team since the trio of Katie Lambert, Kaitlyn Barr and Tara Feaster appeared on the 2005 edition after advancing to the title game — the third time in four years the Vikings ended as runner-ups.
Lambert also made the 2004 squad along with Bethany Hendrick, and Erica Kuykendall was honored from the 2002 Class AA second-place team.
Abby Beeman is the most recent area player to make the all-tournament team, appearing on the 2018 and 2019 lists after leading Frankfort to back-to-back state Final Fours. Beeman now stars at Shepherd.
Keyser’s 2014 Final Four team had two players make the Class AA squad, with Alexis Carr and Alexis Taylor receiving the honor.
Hampshire has had one player appear on the Class AAA all-tourney team — Susan Davis, who received Times-News Player of the Year the same year — in 2001. That Trojans team advanced to the state semifinals.
