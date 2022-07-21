CUMBERLAND — With the Tigers trailing the Phillies entering the final inning of the Dapper Dan championship series, Trenton Lapp had a hit most kids can only dream of.
Down 5-4 in the sixth with Dylan Flaskamp at second and Nick Bascelli at first, Lapp sent a two-strike offering over the left-field fence at Long Field and the celebration was on.
The walk-off three-run homer gave the Tigers a 7-5 victory over the Phillies on Wednesday night to win the 2022 Dapper Dan Major Division title and cap a 15-2 season.
"These kids put in a lot of work before and during the season," Tigers head coach Xavier Michaels said. "This was a great group of kids to coach. All of them were very coachable, and not one time this season did they give up on themselves or their teammates.
"That kind of heart and determination is why they won the championship in the manner they did. This was my first year as a head coach for the team, and they made it a great year.
"I'll always remember these guys, and they made a huge impact on the game of baseball."
The Phillies, who waged a comeback of their own for a thrilling 8-7 triumph on Tuesday night to force a final game, took a 5-3 lead in the top half of the fourth Wednesday with a three-run inning.
Daulton Harper doubled to center field to plate a pair and push the Phillies in front 4-3, and Jaxon Lowery notched an RBI infield single later in the inning.
The Tigers chipped away in the fifth when Lapp scampered home on a wild pitch with two outs to make it 5-4 Phillies.
In search of an insurance run in the top of the sixth, the Phillies put two runners on via a hit by pitch and a walk, but Liam Buck got out of the jam unscathed after a groundout and back-to-back punchouts.
Flaskamp and Bascelli got on with a hit by pitch and a single, respectively, to set the stage for Lapp — who was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, three runs scored, a double and a homer — to win it in style.
Buck was the winning pitcher after tossing two shutout innings of one-hit ball in relief, striking out five and walking one.
Devin Hall was handed the loss for the Phillies despite a complete-game performance, in which he limited the Tigers to just three hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched with 12 strikeouts and eight walks.
Hall, Harper and Jackson Spangler had two hits apiece for the Phillies, which out-hit the Tigers, 8-3, and had two fewer errors, 2-0. Harper and Clay Bailey doubled, and Harper and Lowery finished with two RBIs apiece.
In Game 2 on Tuesday night, the roles were reversed, with the Phillies entering the sixth and final frame trailing by a run with their season on the line.
Spangler reached on an error to start the inning, and Lowery drove the tying run across with a double to right field to make it 7-all. Bailey walked it off with a double to left one batter later.
Hall and Lowery led the Phillies with two-hit games. Holden Crawford tripled, and Lowery, Caden Hall, Bailey and Spangler doubled.
Spangler delivered an impressive start for the Phillies, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits in four innings pitched with six strikeouts and one walk. Harper picked up the win in relief.
Landon Davis, Lapp and Flaskamp paced the Tigers' lineup in Game 2 with two hits apiece. One of Flaskamp's base knocks was a double.
In the opening game Monday night, the Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the championship series behind the right arm of hard-throwing Max Haines, who struck out 13 in five no-hit innings to help the Tigers to a 6-0 win.
The Tigers tossed a combined no-hitter, as Lapp came on in the sixth to finish it out, striking out the side in order. Sixteen of the possible 18 outs were recorded via the punchout.
Davis and Buck recorded the Tigers' only two hits during the first game. Davis notched two RBIs, and Lapp scored two runs.
The Tigers also won last season's Dapper Dan Major Division title under head coach Brad Reed. Reed also coached the Tigers to championships in 2015 and 2018.
The Red Sox, coached by Trenton Eirich, claimed the 2022 Minor Division title with a two-game sweep of the Cardinals, winning 13-3 and 8-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.