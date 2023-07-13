CUMBERLAND — The scene was out of a movie: bases loaded, two outs and the Pirates' best pitcher facing the Tigers' best bat with the Dapper Dan championship on the line.
It was Dylan Irons vs. Liam Buck with the Pirates leading 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth, a position they were in because Caden Hall clocked a go-ahead single in the top half of the frame.
Buck homered off Irons earlier in the series, but Irons got the better of him this time around, painting the inside corner for the winning strikeout.
Home plate umpire Gary Sindy barely had time to raise his right arm before the Pirates rushed the field in celebration of their clinching 5-4 victory in Game 3 of the Major Division championship series at Long Field Wednesday.
"You can't ask for a better game and ending," Pirates head coach Sean Fradiska said. "It was a little nerve-wracking, but I knew Dylan was going to come through."
"I knew it would be a battle," said Tigers head coach Xavier Michaels, who coached the team to the Major Division title last year. "To have bases loaded and our best hitter up, you couldn't ask for a better situation. The kids played a heck of a season."
The series' first two games were throwaway contests by each side.
The Tigers (10-7) capitalized off a series of Pirate errors to take Game 1, 14-8, and the Pirates (13-4) reversed the rolls to take the second affair 11-3 and even the score.
The rubber match was everything the fans lining the outfield fence had expected and more.
The Tigers took a 4-3 lead in the third off a tomahawk RBI single by Peyton Crippen on a high and inside pitch — a lead they held through the fourth inning.
In the fifth, the Pirates' Brock Divelbiss tied the score with a triple down the right-field line.
Tigers left-hander Cam Strawderman entered in relief of Buck in the sixth — who struck out six and allowed two runs in three innings of work — and he retired the first two Pirates in order.
However, an error on a chopper back up the middle put Irons on, he just beat a tag at second for a stolen base and Hall pushed across the game's final run with a single to right field.
"Caden's been a player who has played for me since Minors, and he came up with a big hit," coach Fradiska said. "These kids come out and do what you ask them to do."
Irons appeared to be laboring in the fifth and sixth innings, but he worked around four walks over those two frames to give the Pirates the victory.
The right-hander, who was 3 for 4 at the plate, threw three shutout innings of no-hit ball with six strikeouts in relief of Wyatt Twigg. Twigg, the Pirates' starter, allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in his three frames.
The Pirates, who out-hit the Tigers, 9-2, also received multi-hit performances from Hall (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Twigg (2 for 3, one run scored, three stolen bases). Divelbiss finished with two runs batted in.
Landon Davis, Landon Biser and Crippen had RBI hits for the Tigers. Buck scored two runs, and Strawderman and Davis scored once each.
Both teams pushed runs across on steals of home. Buck did so on a first-and-third play in the first inning, and Max Fradiska achieved the feat with a straight steal of home in the third, catching the Tigers napping on the throw back to the pitcher.
Both sides also erased runners tying to cross home plate late in the night on wild pitches, with Nate Cecil and Fradiska making agile plays behind the plate.
Cecil got the call for the Tigers to start on the mound, and he tossed two quality innings, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
The championship is the Pirates' fifth and first since Jim Zamagias coached the club to back-to-back crowns in 2007-08.
The Dapper Dan league may not be what it used to be in terms of numbers — the league had just four teams this year — but the top two teams put on an exhibition Wednesday.
The Pirates made one more play, and that was the difference.
"The Dapper Dan league is great," Michaels said. "I wish we could have more kids into it and have more teams, how it used to be when I played, but it's a great atmosphere up here. You can't beat a championship atmosphere.
"The community comes and supports these guys."
