WILLIAMSPORT — Mountain Ridge dominated possession and shots on goals but had nothing to show for it until the final five minutes of the game as the Miners defeated host Williamsport 2-0 Thursday evening.
Reese Rizzo broke the scoreless deadlock with 4:25 to play on an unassisted goal.
With 1:10 remaining, Meredith Munday sealed the victory scoring on a feed from Isabella Robison, who slotted the ball through the back line of the Williamsport defense.
According to head coach Todd Snyder, the Miners controlled possession the majority of the game but couldn’t find the back of the net, hitting the post on five different occasions.
Mountain Ridge led in shots 24-16, but trailed in shots on goal, 4-2.
The Wildcats’ Taylor Bryan was busy saving 14 shots while the Miners’ Bayleigh Lamberson had only two stops.
On the first goal, Rizzo followed an Emma Kommatz shot that the Wildcats’ Bryan pushed away.
Williamsport drops to 0-3.
Mountain Ridge (4-1) hosts Northern on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.