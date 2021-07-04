POTOMAC PARK — Tanner Haskiell showcased ample poise on the ropes against Hughesville Post 238 on Sunday.
Despite a pair of defensive miscues that equated to a trio of runs and a 3-0 hole, the Garrett right-hander showed courage. Haskiell continued to pound the strike zone, believing his teammates would eventually manufacture the necessary production.
And for the third consecutive contest, Garrett found its rhythm late and tallied 10 hits in the fifth and sixth innings alone for eight runs, as Post 71/214 rallied for a 10-3 romp to secure a spot in the Western Maryland Mountain Classic championship game.
"I thought we swung it well again," Garrett head coach Phil Carr said. "It took us a couple innings to get going and we were sloppy defensively early, which cost Tanner some pitches.
"We came through with some big hits. We didn't get flustered because we got down 3-0, we've got a lot of kids who've played a lot of baseball. They knew we had the confidence to come back, and we did."
After chipping away at the deficit to trail 3-2 entering the fifth, Garrett caught a break.
With the bases loaded, Hughesville starter Robert Polk balked in the tying run. One pitch later, Mason Brenneman drove in the go-ahead score plus another with a two-RBI single to right.
Suddenly Post 71/214 was on the offensive. Will Moon continued his torrid weekend, adding another insurance run with a single to left field. Moon's raked seven hits in two games dating back to the second game against St. Mary's on Saturday.
Garrett added four more in the sixth on an RBI double by Isaac Upole, a seeing-eye run-scoring single to left from Isaac Bittinger and a Jamison Warnick knock up the middle that plated two.
After tallying two runs in four innings, Garrett ended up reaching the 10-run threshold on 16 hits.
"The Garrett team is the best hitting team I've seen up here," Hughesville head coach Chris Gase said. "They started getting some barrels on some baseballs and kind of exploded there in the fifth inning.
"We just weren't able to stop the ball from rolling at that point."
Post 238 looked like it had Garrett's number early.
Polk led off the game with a grounder that ate up Garrett's second baseman, and he came around on a Victor Harley single that dropped just below a diving Jake Rush in center field for a 1-0 edge.
Two innings later, Haskiell battled back from a single and a walk to the first two hitters to get two outs, but a grounder to short skipped past his shortstop for two more runs.
But Haskiell continued to trust his fielders, tossing 3 1/3 shutout innings before being chased by a rising pitch count to pick up the win. He logged 6 1/3 confident innings, allowing three runs — none earned — on nine hits, a walk and five strikeouts.
"Tanner pitched a good ballgame for us," Carr said. "We cost him with the two errors the first three innings. We cost him three unearned runs and a ton of pitches, or he gets to finish the game.
"He kept his composure. He knew we're going to catch more than we miss.
"The last two innings, his velocity was the same as the first. I thought he stayed strong the whole time and got better command of his curveball in the second inning."
Zach Hallenback entered in relief to get the final two outs to send Garrett to the title game.
Moon and Warnick topped Post 71/214 with three hits each from the seven and eight holes, respectively.
"We had confidence we could swing it," Carr said. "Our bottom guys got on today. Warnick was pretty key. If we get production out of the whole nine we're pretty good."
Bittinger, Upole, Hallenbeck and Chance Ritchey tallied multi-hit games too. Garrett finished with four extra-base hits. Bittinger's third-inning two-bagger cut his squad's deficit to 3-2, setting the stage for its offensive outburst in the later innings.
Harley, Jaden Ritzes and John Lusk garnered two hits apiece to lead Hughesville.
Polk started solidly on the mound, but he lost some velocity and command at the tail end of the game, which Gase said could be attributed to an inning he tossed on Saturday.
"He threw 10 pitches yesterday to close out a game against Sykesville," he said. "Those pitches yesterday kind of stopped him from being able to go a little deeper in the game"
With the victory, Garrett secured a spot in the tournament championship against La Plata Post 82 later Sunday afternoon.
"We played them before in the state tournament, and they've always been a solid baseball team," Carr said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.