FROSTBURG — Gavin Lavat ran for 227 yards and scored twice, becoming Frostburg State’s all-time leading rusher as the Bobcats defeated West Virginia Wesleyan 55-14 Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium.
FSU (9-1 overall, 8-1 Mountain East Conference) started slowly, falling behind 14-6 in the second quarter before the offense got rolling for the team’s fourth straight victory.
Malcom Facey also scored two touchdowns, rushing for 44 yards on eight carries. Quarterback Graham Walker completed 13 of 20 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown, an 11-yard strike to Malik Morris that pulled the Bobcats to within one, 14-13, with 11:34 to play before halftime. Morris finished as the game’s top receiver with 146 yards on seven receptions.
Facey’s first touchdown, a nine-yard run with 4:46 left in the second quarter, gave FSU the lead for good at 20-14. Walker added a two-yard touchdown run 35 seconds before halftime.
Lavat’s one-yard touchdown run was the only score of the third quarter.
He carried 24 times and had a game-high 46-yard run in the fourth quarter. His all-time rushing total of 3,391 yards surpasses Rich Prather’s 3,163 gained from 1979-1982.
The Bobcats put it out of reach with a 21-point fourth quarter on short touchdown runs of three yards by Zae Giles, a six-yarder by Lavat and Facey’s one-yarder.
Dayne Koontz, who converted seven extra points, gave Frostburg a 3-0 lead with a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter and his 36-yarder in the second brought the Bobcats to within one at 7-6.
West Virginia Wesleyan (0-10, 0-9) scored on two Jamir Boyd touchdown passes, the first a five-yard connection to Devin Washington with 3:43 left in the first quarter and the second was a nine-yarder to Jujuan Linzy early in the second quarter.
Frostburg State rushed for 295 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per carry while limiting Wesleyan to only 113 and 2.5 an attempt. The Bobcats finished with 484 total yards to 216.
Javian Tomlinson was Wesleyan’s leading rusher with 84 yards on 18 attempts. Boyd was 14 of 24 passing for 103 yards.
There were no turnovers in the game.
West Virginia Wesleyan punted six times and Boyd was sacked five times, three by Carl Igweh.
Frostburg State, in a first-place tie with Notre Dame (Ohio), closes its regular season Thursday evening at home against West Liberty beginning at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by MASN.
Elsewhere in the MEC, No. 8 Notre Dame rolled over host UNC Pembroke 45-7 as Guam Lee scored on a fumble return and a punt return.
Idris Lawrence had two touchdown runs while gaining 118 yards. Quarterback Chris Brimm was 17 of 27 for 186 yards with two touchowns — one rushing — and Devanaire Conliffe had nine catches for 110 yards for the Falcons (9-1, 8-1).
Pembroke (6-4, 6-3) scored on the game’s opening drive on a four-yard pass from Josh Jones to C.J. Davis, going 80 yards in 12 plays.
Myles Miree rushed for 120 yards and scored a touchdown as Fairmont State (4-6, 4-5) built a 24-0 lead on its way to a 24-14 victory at Glenville State (2-7, 2-7).
Falcons quarterback Michael Floria was 10 of 18 for 263 yards and scored on a one-yard run. Miree scored from the nine, Donovan Washington scored on a six-yard run and Colin Harvath booted a 29-yard field goal.
Glenville avoided the shutout with a pair of Timothy Heltzel TD passes of nine yards to Javon Butler and seven to Dylan Day. Heltzel finished 16 of 34 for 184 yards, with Orion Bonner leading the way with game-highs of seven catches and 106 yards.
West Virginia State (6-4, 6-3), trailing 28-27 at West Liberty, marched 75 yards in 11 plays and scored with 51 seconds remaining on Dant’e Jones’ 28-yard run for the 33-28 victory.
The Hilltoppers (4-6, 4-5) had erased a 13-point deficit to take the one-point lead.
Jones gained 96 yards on 20 carries and scored twice. Quarterback Donovan Riddick was 23 of 31 for 364 yards and two touchdowns, one to Barry Hill who had 173 yards on nine catches.
West Virginia University transfer Jack Allison passed for four touchdowns, completing 31 of 43 for 294 yards in the Hilltoppers’ loss. Wisdom Jenkins was his leading receiver with 125 yards on eight catches and a score.
Charleston’s Tyreik McCallister ran for 241 yards and three touchdowns to help defeat visiting Wheeling 38-20.
Charleston (7-2, 7-2) also got 209 yards from quarterback Guy Myers, who passed for 133 hitting 16 of 26 passes and rushing for 76 more. He passed for one score and ran for another.
Wheeling (5-5, 5-4) was led by Eli Young, who finished with 114 yards thanks to a fourth-quarter 65-yard touchdown run.
At Alderson Broaddus, Concord (3-6, 3-6) got two rushing touchdowns from Kevon Young-War and Giovanni Christ field goals of 39 yards and two 33-yarders to beat the Battlers 23-10.
Alderson Broaddus (1-9, 1-8) was held to 149 totals yards.
