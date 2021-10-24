FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Running back Gavin Lavat ran for 190 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead visiting Frostburg State over Fairmont State 49-14 Saturday afternoon.
Lavat carried 19 times and had a highlight touchdown run of 75 yards in the third quarter that gave the Bobcats (7-1) a 28-7 lead.
He scored on runs of six and five yards in the first half and added scoring runs of five yards late in the third quarter and six in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Graham Walker scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and receiver Lincoln Ikwubuo caught a 24-yard pass from isaiah Lester with 4:29 to play in the game to close out the scoring.
Fairmont State (3-5) scored first on a 73-yard pass from Anthony Guercio to Jeremiah Taylor less than a minute into the game at 14:07.
Guercio hit Javon Hayes on a 22-yarder for their second touchdown with 6:44 remaining in the third quarter.
The Bobcats rushed for 288 yards while the defense had the Falcons in negative yardage with minus 13 yards as Guercio was sacked eight times for a loss of 72 yards.
Frostburg State’s Malcom Facey added 49 yards on six carries and Walker had 32 on seven attempts. Josh Maxwell had 23 on six carries.
Kyle Belack had 49 receiving yards and Malik Morris added 47.
Frostburg State visits Alderson Broaddus on Saturday at 1 p.m.
