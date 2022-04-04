CUMBERLAND — With a perfect 4-0 mark in city play, Fort Hill led the way with three players on the All-City team.
The Sentinels were represented by Carly Bennett, Karli O’Neal and Kayijah George; Allegany, which went 2-1 in city games, slotted Avery Miller and Shylah Taylor on the team; and Bishop Walsh (0-3) was represented by Autumn Hoppert.
Bennett and Miller were also named first-team All-Area in today’s paper. O’Neal made the second team, and Taylor and Hoppert were honorable mentions.
Bennett averaged 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and two assists in city play. O’Neal tallied 11.3 points, three rebounds and 4.3 assists, and George logged 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Taylor led the Campers in scoring during league competition at 12 points a game, adding 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Miller averaged 9.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.3 assists.
Hoppert finished second in scoring in city play with 13 points a night. She also tallied 6.7 rebounds and two steals a contest.
