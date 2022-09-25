SMITHSBURG — Jaden Lee rushed for three touchdowns and Uma Pua’auli ran for one and passed for another as second-ranked Mountain Ridge cruised to a 51-13 victory over host Smithsburg Friday night.
The Miners (4-0) will host 5-0 Frankfort on Friday at 7 p.m.
Against the Leopards, the Miners used a balanced attack in totaling 320 yards, rushing for 164 and passing for 156, while the defense shut down Smithsburg for all but one play and 120 yards. The Leopards finished with only eight rushing yards.
Mountain Ridge led 21-0 after the first quarter, 30-13 at halftime and took a 44-13 margin into the fourth quarter.
Lee finished with 78 total yards, rushing for 40 on 10 attempts and he caught four passes for 38 yards.
He scored on a nine-yard run in the first quarter, from the one with five seconds to go before halftime and from the two with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.
Pua’auli passed for 156 yards, completing 13 of 24 attempts. He was intercepted once and tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Will Patterson at 4:15 of the first quarter. He wrapped up the team’s scoring with a 25-yard touchdown run with 5:31 to play. Austin Frost caught two for 55 yards, Patterson had four for 39 and David Miller had two for 20.
Frost scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter and Patterson had a 30-yard pick-six in the third quarter. Landon McAlpine made all seven his extra points and Carson Bradley recorded a safety in the second quarter.
All of Smithsburg’s points came in the second quarter. Ashton Redman scored on a five-yard run and Logan Jiron scored on a 93 yard catch-and-run off a Braxton Byrd pass at 3:33. Byrd completed 4 of 12 passes for 120 yards and he was intercepted by the Miners’ Patterson, Bradley and Hunter Clise, who was the team’s leading tackler with 15 overall, including 10 solos, with three for a loss.
