ACCIDENT — Mountain Ridge went without a turnover on offense for the third consecutive game, as Jaden Lee led a 467-yard offense with 177 yards rushing and three scores as the top-ranked Miners kept the train chugging along with a 56-13 win over Northern Saturday evening at Half-Mile High Stadium.
Lee scored the Miners' first two touchdowns on runs of 21 and 4 yards during the first quarter, with Mountain Ridge taking a 14-0 lead into the second thanks to successful point-after tries from Landon McAlpine.
Lee's final touchdown came on an 83-yard scamper on the first play from scrimmage following a Northern turnover on downs midway through the third quarter — it was one of three one-play drives from the Miners.
“Played well in spurts," head coach Ryan Patterson said. "I think our athleticism showed tonight. We asked for some big plays tonight and we got some big plays on offense.
"Something about Northern I’ve always learned since I was a player: they always give you their best punch. We knew we were going to get that. We knew it was going to be a challenge to get our kids up on the road after the win last week. This place is always everything that you think it is. It doesn’t matter if they have new turf or lights, it’s always Northern and they always give you their best punch. Coach (Phil) Carr does such a nice job with his kids. They’re always well-prepared and they always play hard, so tip your cap to them. We’re glad to get out of here with a win, we’re glad to be 7-0.”
Mountain Ridge's first one-play drive resulted in its third touchdown following a sack by Carson Bradley on fourth-and-short to give the ball back to the Miners. On the next play, quarterback Uma Pua'auli tossed the ball out left to David Miller, who did the rest for a 64-yard touchdown.
Following a Northern three-and-out, Mountain Ridge marched 84 yards on a 12-play drive, which included a Huskies offside penalty on fourth-and-1 to extend the drive. On the next play, Pua'auli found Parker Ferraro for a seven-yard touchdown reception and a 28-0 lead.
The Huskies made it a three-score game heading into the locker room, though, as Kyle Broadwater answered with a 36-yard touchdown catch from Luke Ross with 24 ticks left in the half.
“The first half I thought we hung around a little bit, then got that score to try to get a little momentum at halftime," said Northern head coach Phil Carr. "But I told the kids I was really disappointed in our physicality today. I know Mountain Ridge has a lot more athletes than we have, and they’re bigger and they’re stronger, but that doesn’t mean you don’t play hard. I thought in the second half, we just didn’t play.”
Mountain Ridge came out of the locker room with a 19-yard connection from Pua'auli to Will Patterson, and it was Miners from there as Pua'auli threw his third touchdown pass on a 14-yard connection to McAlpine six plays later.
After another turnover on downs, the Miners had a touchdown-fumble-touchdown-fumble sequence that put the game to bed.
Following Lee's 83-yard TD run, the Huskies fumbled on their first play from scrimmage with Mountain Ridge taking over at the Northern 40. Will Patterson scored on the next play to make it 49-7 and Northern coughed it up on the ensuing kickoff.
“It’s weird because last year it was like we could chunk the ball and make a lot of big plays, but I was worried at times about us driving the ball. It’s kind of been the opposite this year," Ryan Patterson said. "We’ve been able to drive the ball. We haven’t had a lot of those shock plays. That was definitely something we wanted to dial up tonight, even from a play-calling standpoint. Sefa knew we wanted to get some shock plays in there, so it was good to see.”
Connor Guy had the Miners' final score on a four-yard run.
Broadwater returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to put the score at its final.
“We thought our defensive line was kind of holding their own and we didn’t think that was going to happen coming into the game," Carr said. "We thought that was where we’d be in trouble. We were making some plays, but our linebackers were missing tackles, our corners weren’t in the right position to make plays. Just some fundamental stuff.”
The Miners outgained the Huskies, 467-157, and forced five fumbles while recovering three.
“We played a little bit of bend-but-don’t-break tonight," Ryan Patterson said of his defense. "But when we needed to, it seemed like we bowed our neck. That’s a good quality to have, too. I wish we would’ve gotten off the bus with a little more of a chip on our shoulder. But we’re happy with our play.”
Pua'auli was 14 of 19 through the air for 174 yards with three rushes for 42 yards. Nine receivers caught passes. Miller was the Miners' leading wideout in yardage with just the long touchdown, with Will Patterson hauling in three passes for 43 yards. McAlpine was third with two catches for 23 yards and Andrew Ketterman caught three for 22 yards.
The Miners have now gone four games without a lost fumble and three without an interception.
“We work it all the time, I’m telling you," Ryan Patterson said. "It seems like a cliché, but we work turnovers all the time on both sides of the ball, special teams as well. I was really disappointed with our defense that we didn’t have any turnovers at halftime. So we came out and obviously got a few here in the second half. But we work that, we try to be safe with the ball, carry it high and tight all the time, make good decisions from the quarterback spot to make sure that we secure the ball.”
Northern (3-4) travels to Greenway Avenue Stadium on Friday to take on Allegany.
“We’ve got another tough game coming," Carr said. "We’ve got to go to Cumberland and Allegany is good. I told them if we play like this, it’ll probably be the same score next week, so the challenge is there.”
Mountain Ridge (7-0) takes the show on the road to Williamsport on Friday.
“They are really big and really strong up front again, and have some really nice athletes," Ryan Patterson said. "We’ve got to go down there this year, long bus ride. We play at 6 o’clock again. So it’s going to be a challenge for us to go down there and get a win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.