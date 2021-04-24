FROSTBURG — Shawna Leonard pitching a complete-game four-hitter in the opener and the Frostburg State offense exploded in the nightcap as the Bobcats completed a season sweep of Wheeling on Friday, winning 4-1 and 13-3 in five innings.
Leonard struck out eight over seven innings, with two of the four hits she yielded being doubles.
After a scoreless first two innings, Ava Gnibus got the Bobcats on the board with a solo home run. She was a perfect 4 for 4 in the first game, with her other three hits being singles. She doubled FSU's lead in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single that plated Bri Powell.
The Cardinals halved their deficit in the top half of the fifth with an RBI double by Autumn Oehlstrom.
In the bottom of the frame, with runners at the corners, Powell grounded out to drive in a run before Ryann Darling reached on an error, with Kennadie Batchelor crossing home to put the score at its final.
Leonard sat the Cardinals down in order in the sixth and seventh innings to improve her record to 11-2.
In the nightcap, the second, third and fourth batters in the FSU lineup — Gnibus, Sam Carver and Taylor McCarty — combined to go 6 for 8 with 11 RBIs.
McCarty and Gnibus were both 2 for 3, with McCarty driving in five runs and Gnibus nabbing three RBIs. Carver was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
After Wheeling scored three in the first inning, Carver put FSU on the board with an RBI double in the bottom half before Powell blasted a solo shot to get the Bobcats within one, 3-2.
Gnibus kept the offense chugging along in the second with a two-run single before McCarty ripped a two-run single to give FSU a 6-3 lead.
Powell scored on an error to start a seven-run third inning. Gnibus hit an RBI single before Carver smacked a two-run single. McCarty put the score at its final with a three-run homer.
Sydney Theobald got the win in the circle for the Bobcats, moving to 9-5 on the season. She scattered six hits — three of which came during the three-run first — while striking out a pair.
Frostburg (21-8) continues to lead in the North Division in the Mountain East Conference. The Bobcats host second-place Liberty for a doubleheader on Sunday at noon.
