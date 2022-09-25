LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Frostburg State men's cross-country team placed a pair of runners in the top 60 of the West Branch Cross Country Course on the campus of Lock Haven.

It was a field that included 40 teams from nine states, spanning all divisions including NCAA Division I, II and III.

FSU finished with a score of 528, led by freshman Kaleb Berhanu, who finished 44th, recording a time of 25:48.30. That time makes Berhanu the first Frostburg athlete to break 26 minutes in an 8K in the 21st century.

Also impressing was junior Justus LePrevost, a Mountain Ridge graduate, who notched a 57th-place finish with a time of 26:08.50. He would also race his way to the Bobcat record book, finishing with the third-quickest time run by a Bobcat in the 2000's.

Tristan Kruse (27:34.30), Brandon Stein (27:59.20), Allegany alum Kole Morgan (28:55.30), Justin Dowell (30:35.00), Fort Hill grad Caden Jones (31:27.00) and Elijah Ennis (31:27.80) rounded out the runners for Frostburg State.

Kruse, Stein, Dowell, and Jones all marked personal bests with their times at the invite.

