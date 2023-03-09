FROSTBURG — Gonzaga's middle eight minutes against Goretti on Thursday couldn't have gone much better.
The Eagles (26-9), led by Nykolas Lewis' game-high 23 points, closed the first half on a 15-2 run to overturn a 23-19 deficit, and opened the second half on a 10-2 run to run away from Goretti, 77-50, at the 61st Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament at Frostburg State's Bobcat Arena.
“When we woke up, I thought we played pretty well," said Gonzaga head coach Steve Turner. "It’s tough. We just finished the WCAC (Washington Catholic Athletic Conference), losing a tough one in the semifinals. Then we play in states and lose a tough one in the semifinals. You’re back for another event trying to get your guys to finish it out, finish the race.
"Sometimes for these young guys it’s tough. We have a team that doesn’t have anyone that really went through the gauntlet like we go through for a full season. I feel like we got beat up a little bit. But today, they found a way.”
The game had six lead changes before a layup from Alex Touomou gave Gonzaga a 19-15 lead with 5:23 to go in the second quarter.
Goretti (27-8) responded with a pair of free throws from Caleb Embeya before Jarvis Wright tied it from close range.
After an Embeya steal, Wright tacked on a pair of freebies from the other end for a two-point SMG lead. Najeh Allen capped off an 8-0 run with a jumper at the right elbow for a 23-19 lead with 3:26 to go in the first half.
The Eagles took control from there, with Thomas Batties, who will play at Harvard in the fall, netting a pair from the line and Lewis tying the game up at the 2:29 mark.
Gonzaga took the lead for good when Ryan Sabol converted a traditional 3-point play.
Ja'von Tyler stopped the bleeding with a layup to get the Gaels back within one, 26-25, but Gonzaga scored the final eight points of the half with a 4-0 run from Batties sandwiched between a layup from Blake Harper and another layin by Sabol at the buzzer for a 34-25 lead.
“We needed to create some separation and give ourselves some confidence and get a little swagger back," Turner said of the 15-2 run. "After that, they played the game the right way. They were getting the ball inside, finding shooters in the right spots to take open shots and we created some steals to get some opportunities on the fastbreak. When we can do that, it makes us a great team.”
The Eagles kept their foot on the gas to begin the third, with Touomou driving to the basket, drawing a foul and sinking a pair from the foul line in the opening 15 seconds. Batties followed it up with a slam and Lewis laid it in at the 5:47 mark for a 15-point lead.
After a Wright layup for the Gaels, Lewis tacked on two more baskets to cap off the 10-2 run and extend Gonzaga's lead to 44-27.
“Let’s take the first four minutes and try to punch them in the mouth and see if we can build on this lead," Turner said of his halftime message. "Keep playing the way we were playing to end the half, and I thought our guys did a great job with that.”
Lewis removed any doubt of the end result just past the four-minute mark in the third when he knocked down a 3-ball for a 20-point Gonzaga lead. Lewis tallied 12 of his 23 points in the third quarter.
“He’s been our leader all year," Turner said. "He does an unbelievable job being able to facilitate and make plays for others. And then when you need him to turn it on and be the leader in terms of scoring, he can do that too. He’s got an unbelievable future ahead of him."
Batties tacked on 18 points.
"Along with Nyk today, Thomas Batties stepped up," Turner said. "He’s decided he wants to finish this thing out before he heads to Harvard.”
Embeya and Wright led Goretti with 17 and 12 points, respectively.
The Gaels will take on Bullis Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Gonzaga, who went winless at last year's ACIT, moves on to face Bishop McNamara for the fourth time this season after meeting three times in WCAC play.
“This will be our fourth time overall, but third time in less than two-and-a-half weeks that we've played each other," Turner said. "It’s hard. I pray my guys can get up. I know their guys will get up. Hopefully both teams can play like they played in the playoffs. I thought we had a great playoff game against each other, so hopefully we can put on a show for the fans.”
