KEYSER, W.Va. — Tayler Likens hit two grand slams, leading No. 2 Keyser to a 19-4 win over Berkeley Springs in five innings on Monday.
The Golden Tornado (19-5) earned a spot in the sectional title game after putting up six runs in the second and nine in the fourth inning.
Likens went deep in the second and fourth innings. She finished 2 for 3 with eight RBIs.
Charity Wolfe went five innings for Keyser, allowing seven hits and four runs with eight strikeouts.
Rylee Mangold immediately followed Likens’ grand slam in the second inning with a solo home run.
Ivy Bromhal also had two hits for Keyser.
Alaira Harrington went three innings for Berkeley Springs, allowing seven hits, six earned runs and two walks.
Allison Gray hit a solo home run for Berkeley Springs in the third inning.
Emma Widmeyer and Harrington each had two hits for the Indians.
Keyser advances to the section final on Wednesday against No. 5 Frankfort at 6 p.m.
No. 3 Petersburg 6 No. 4 Moorefield 3
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Sam Colaw threw a complete game and hit a home run, leading No. 3 Petersburg over No. 4 Moorefield on Monday.
The Vikings (22-7) combined for 11 hits, six coming from Colaw and Braylee Corbin.
Colaw’s home run came in the third inning with the score tied at 1. She hit a three-run homer to give Petersburg a 4-1 lead.
Corbin led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to make it 5-1.
Colaw went seven innings, allowing nine hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts.
Colaw and Corbin each had three hits for the Vikings while Ella Chew and Addy Kitzmiller each had two.
Amber Williams went six innings for the Yellow Jackets (18-9). She allowed 11 hits, six runs and two walks with six strikeouts.
Malina Price and Seanna Heavner each had two hits for Moorefield.
Petersburg hosts the winner of Tucker County and Moorefield on Thursday.
No. 1 Allegany 13 Mountain Ridge 0FROSTBURG — No. 1 Allegany concluded the regular season with a shutout win at Mountain Ridge in five innings on Monday.
The Campers (16-1, 8-0 WestMAC) earned their 12th shutout of the season in 17 games played.
Allegany scored nine runs in the first inning and added four more in the next two innings.
Avery Miller and Makenzie Monahan each had three hits for the Campers. Riley Gallagher added a pair including a double. Miller and Monahan also doubled.
Abi Britton went four shutout innings, allowing four hits with nine strikeouts.
Jordyn Sneathen went one inning, allowing a walk with a strikeout.
Macy Guinn started for the Miners (4-15, 2-6 WestMAC), allowing seven hits, nine runs and three walks. Destinee Johnson went 3 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and four runs with a strikeout.
Mountain Ridge heads to Southern on Thursday at 5 p.m. to open the playoffs. Allegany will play the winner.
Bishop Walsh 9 Fort Hill 0CUMBERLAND — No. 5 Bishop Walsh shut out Fort Hill on Monday.
The Spartans (17-4) were led by Chloe Greise who finished with three hits and four RBIs including a pair of doubles.
Karma Muir hit a solo home run in the third inning. Bailee Greise finished with two hits for Bishop Walsh.
Chloe Greise pitched a complete game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out 16.
Maeleigh Plummer went 2 2/3 innings for the Sentinels (7-12), allowing eight hits, eight runs and three walks with two strikeouts.
Jaidee Guinn went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, one unearned run and a walk with three strikeouts.
Alex Robertson had two hits for Fort Hill.
Fort Hill heads to Northern for the opening round of the playoffs on Monday.
Bishop Walsh hosts Berlin Brothersvalley on Monday at 5 p.m.
