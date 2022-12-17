KEYSER, W.Va. — Visiting Lincoln took the lead in the second quarter and held off Keyser's comeback attempt in a 60-54 overtime win Friday evening.
"I was really happy the girls were able to adjust," Lincoln head coach Rob Hawkins said. "Early in the season, you don't know if you'll adjust, so I thought we did a good job with that."
The Cougars (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) took the lead for good early in the second quarter. The Golden Tornado (4-1, 1-0 Potomac Valley) forced overtime but were unable to complete the comeback.
“Overall, I’m very pleased with how we battled against a really good team,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “They’re gonna be a top ten team in the state this year. I didn’t know where we’d be this time of year, but battling teams like that and playing that tough gives me a lot of confidence moving forward.”
Keyser began the game on a 10-4 run in the first five minutes. The Tornado forced three steals early on and turned two of them into transition buckets.
Lincoln responded with a 13-4 run and led 16-15 with 2:24 left in the first quarter. Megan Tucker scored four of the points utilizing a Euro step to finish at the rim.
“We switched defenses and did a better job offensively of calming down a little bit,” Hawkins said. “We calmed down and took what they gave us.”
Lincoln took the lead with seven minutes left in the second quarter at 22-21. The Cougars went on a 12-6 run including back-to-back 3s from Ashlyn Riley. She scored 17 points in the first half and hit four shots from beyond the arc.
Keyser's offense went cold in the final five minutes of the first half. The Tornado were held to five points with four coming from Abby Delsignore. Lincoln took a 35-32 lead into halftime.
“Being a little sloppy, dropping passes we catch all the time,” Blowe said of the offensive struggles late in the half. “Not getting the rebound here or there. Not contesting a shot.
"Riley’s a really good player, she came into our gym which is a hard place to shoot for most people and she shot the lights out.”
The story of the third quarter was turnovers by both teams. Keyser committed nine while the Cougars had six. There were also four combined traveling violations called in the first five minutes of the quarter.
“Both teams were making some mistakes, both teams were trying to go faster than they should have," Hawkins said. "There were a lot of turnovers in the game, for a basketball purist that’s too many turnovers.”
Autumn Kerchner stepped up for the Tornado in the third quarter with seven points. She went 3 for 3 at the free-throw line and successfully drew several fouls. Kerchner shot 6 for 11 at the line in the game.
"Being aggressive, posting hard, taking advantages of opportunities when she got them," Blowe said on what led to Kerchner's second-half performance. "She's really good at not forcing things. I really feel the 3's we hit in the first half spread things out for her and our post players in the paint."
The Cougars led 48-44 after three quarters after outscoring Keyser 13-12 in the quarter.
Trailing by five with four minutes to go, the Tornado fought back and outscored Lincoln 7-2 in the final four minutes of regulation. Averi Everline hit a put back to tie the game at 52 with 43 seconds left.
“They switched up their defense, they tried to take Riley out of the game,” Hawkins said on what allowed Keyser to comeback. “They went with a box defense against Riley. We had opportunities but we didn’t knock down the shots we had. When we couldn’t knock those down, they were able to catch us.”
The Cougars were called for a travel and Keyser got the ball with 13.6 seconds left. Lincoln deflected several passes out of bounds that took the clock down to exactly one second. The Tornado couldn't create an open shot, and air balled a 3 at the buzzer.
“We wanted to get the ball to a certain spot,” Blowe said. “We kept trying to force it to that spot instead of taking it back the other direction.”
The Cougars won the tipoff to begin overtime, and Aliyah Elder finished a layup less than 10 seconds into the period. Keyser kept it a two-possession game for most of the period. However, a couple more turnovers and missed shots forced the Tornado to foul.
After at least seven seconds ticked off the clock, Keyser was able to foul. After Lincoln hit a free throw, the Tornado committed another turnover in the final seconds.
“They played a lot calmer in the end of overtime than they did the end of regulation,” Hawkins said. “At the end of regulation, we didn’t handle the situation well."
For the Cougars, Riley led all scorers with 22 points while Tucker finished with 19.
“She’s been our leading scorer all season,” Hawkins said. “When she had opportunities, she knocked down shots. She did a good job of handling the ball when she had to.”
Delsignore led Keyser with 15 points.
“That was her best game of the year,” Blowe said. “Offensively, she did really well. She was attacking the glass, getting second chance opportunities.”
Kerchner scored 12 points and Everline finished with 11.
Lincoln travels to Short Gap to play Frankfort on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Keyser hosts Southern on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“Number one is take care of the basketball,” Blowe said of the keys to beating Southern. “No matter what defense they run, we gotta take care of the basketball.”
