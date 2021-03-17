FROSTBURG — Many times in sports, the difference between winning and losing comes down to skill or tactics. For Mountain Ridge, all it took was a little communication.
Gracie Lindner finished with a double-double as the Miners took the final two sets to claim a 3-1 victory on Senior Night over Allegany on Tuesday evening.
“We always stress about the third game being crucial,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Valery Broadwater. “I feel like the third game, they communicated better and came together and fed off of each other, so when one person had a good play it kind of spreads positive things to the other players.”
Lindner, a senior, finished with 19 points and 11 digs to go along with seven kills and three aces. Madi Werner, the Miners’ only other senior, tacked on 13 digs, eight assists and seven points.
Ella Snyder had 13 digs, six points, six kills and two aces and Bri Murphy recorded 13 assists, seven digs, five points and two aces.
“A lot of my players play front row, back row, that kind of thing,” Broadwater noted of Lindner’s all-around performance. “They have to know all aspects of the game — the passing game, the setting game, the hitting game, the serving game included in that. This group of girls does very well with that.”
Samara Funk led the Campers with eight points, seven kills, six digs and two aces, while Sarah Kesner tacked on 12 digs, five points, three kills and three aces. Anika Stylinski finished with nine assists, eight digs, seven points and two aces, and Morgan VanMeter tallied six points, three assists, three digs, one kill and an ace.
The Campers got the better of Mountain Ridge in the opening set, going on a 7-1 run after the Miners led 3-2.
The Miners started chipping away, however, scoring nine of the next 11 points for a 13-11 lead after a pair of service points from Snyder, the first of which forced Allegany to call a timeout.
Allegany stayed close as the set wore on, trailing 17-16 before Mountain Ridge scored the final eight points for the 1-0 lead. Half of the Miners’ eight points during the run came from service points from Lindner, one of which was an ace.
The Campers quickly turned it around in the second set, opening up an 8-1 lead with a pair of 4-0 runs.
“I told them that wasn’t my team,” Allegany head coach Cassie Murray said of her pep talk following the first set. “That wasn’t the team that we’ve coached. That wasn’t the team that has already played a game against Fort Hill. That’s not the team that comes to practice every day and works hard. They just looked shell-shocked and they looked like they were overthinking things too much. So I just asked them to please just stop and let their bodies take over and go from what they know … and just play volleyball.”
After back-to-back points from the Miners, Allegany went on a 7-1 run to open its lead to 15-4.
The teams then traded runs, Mountain Ridge scoring the next four points before the Campers extended their lead again to double digits, 20-9, with a 5-1 run.
“I felt like the second game we weren’t passing as well,” said Broadwater. “In this game, if you can’t pass well, you can’t get your offense started no matter how strong or potent it is. If you can’t pass the ball, you have a hard time getting in the rhythm or flow of your offense.”
The Miners tried to come back late with a 5-2 run, but Allegany closed out the set with three points to take the game, 25-14, and tie the match.
“They passed way better than what they did that first game, and I expect them to pass way better than that because they’re capable of it,” Murray said of the Campers’ second set. “It was just an off night, I think, for us. And then when you’re having attacks and Mountain Ridge is picking up every ball — that was phenomenal defense. I think they got into their heads too much overthinking it, rather than just playing, and that doesn’t work too well with young people sometimes.”
The Miners’ communication soon began to fill the airwaves of the Mountain Ridge gymnasium, as they led throughout much of the early portion of the third set.
Trailing 11-6, the Campers reeled off seven of the next nine points to tie things at 13 apiece. Mountain Ridge used a 3-0 run to get back in front and kept its lead. A spike by Funk brought Allegany to within two, 18-16, before the Miners extended their lead to seven with a 5-0 run — Abigail Maddy had the final three points of the run with spikes that split the Allegany back line.
“Her play in the middle of the net is a big plus for us,” Broadwater said. “She’s very aggressive and that always helps. Her tipping game has come a long way and we’ve been working on that. With all of our hitters, we try to get them to be aggressive because it makes a big difference.”
The Campers answered with a 3-0 run, but Mountain Ridge took two of the next three points to win the set, 25-20.
After a back-and-forth start to the fourth set, Lindner scored three straight with a pair of spikes and a punch over the net that was set up by Bri Murphy, whose setting played a huge role in Mountain Ridge’s play at the net on offense.
“Bri brings it every night,” said Broadwater. “Being a sophomore she’s still learning the game, but she has a good feel for it and a very nice touch on the ball. She anticipates what hitter is ready or prepared to hit, because you have so many options as a setter to go to, and usually she makes the right choice.”
Mountain Ridge was in control from there, responding to Allegany points with runs, eventually using a 3-0 run to extend the lead to double digits before scoring the final three points of the match to take the fourth set, 25-13, for the 3-1 victory.
The Campers took the jayvee game in a sweep, 25-23 and 25-17. Allison Leatherman led with five points, four assists and three kills. Zoey Rhodes added eight points, six assists and two aces, Myla Lee had eight points, seven digs and an ace, and Ariaya Walker finished with four kills, two points, two digs and one ace. For the Miners, Mia DeCarlo had five points and Kaitlyn Simpson four.
Mountain Ridge (2-0) has a week off before traveling to Fort Hill on Tuesday. Allegany (1-1) plays at the Sentinels on Thursday.
