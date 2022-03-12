FROSTBURG — For the second time in three days, Bryce Lindsay scored in the final moments to put St. Frances over the top at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.
On Day 1, Lindsay made the winning lay-up to beat Bishop McNamara, 66-64, and with the score level on Saturday night, Lindsay called his own number again.
The South Carolina-bound senior was fouled with 2.6 seconds left on a 3-point try, and Lindsay made all three to lift St. Frances over Long Island Lutheran, 64-61, and finish third place at the 60th ACIT.
Long Island Lutheran made it three days in a row they came out of the gates hot, but by the fourth quarter, the matchup between Baltimore and New York was dead even.
Tied at 42, St. Frances scored six straight points via Tyler Jackson, who came off the bench to tally an old-fashioned 3-point play and a conventional one for a six-point lead with six minutes left.
That's when LuHi guard Jayden Reid took over, scoring nine consecutive Lutheran points. Reid with shot-for-shot with St. Frances, hitting back-to-back triples and converting a 3-point play for a 56-54 lead with 3:23 left.
Jackson sunk a go-ahead trey in the final minute, but Reid leveled the tally with a three of his own with 14 seconds on the clock for the final of his game-high 28 points on 9 of 17 shooting.
However, Lindsay and St. Frances fired the final salvo, and Long Island Lutheran's half-court attempt at a tie missed the mark.
St. Frances, who finished 2-1 on the tournament, was led by a quartet of double-figure scorers. Taion Robinson ended with 13 points, and Jordan Downs, Linsday and Jackson all chipped in 11. Jackson added four assists.
Other than Reid's sensational performance, Jaxon Koroll made all six of his field-goal tries for 12 points, Jayden Pierre finished with nine points and Lou Hutchinson added seven. Pierre had five assists.
The Panthers shot 20 of 57 (35%) from the field and 17 of 24 from the free-throw line. Long Island Lutheran shot better, making 22 of 43 attempts (51%) and 10 of 14 free-throws, but St. Frances generated 13 offensive rebounds to make up the difference.
St. Frances scored eight of the first 12 points to begin the second half to nose in front 37-35 at the 5:07 mark of the third — its first lead of the game. Jackson gave the Panthers the edge with a 3-point play, and on the same play, Pierre picked up his fourth foul.
With Pierre sitting the final five minutes of the third, St. Frances maintained a 42-39 leading going into the fourth.
Long Island Lutheran flew out of the gates once again, using a 17-5 start to lead 31-27 at halftime.
Pierre went on a personal 7-0 run during the flurry. Robinson was the only Panther that came out strong, as he scored seven of St. France’s first nine first-quarter points. LuHi led 17-12 after one.
The Panthers pulled within three after a finish by Jackson on the first possession of the second — a 9-0 run spanning the opening two periods.
However, Hutchinson and Reid buried 3-pointers to keep Long Island Lutheran ahead at halftime.
Downs came off the bench to hit a trio of 3-pointers, part of his 11 first-half points for St. Frances. Downs was the beneficiary of a pair of wholesale substitutions by Panthers head coach Nick Myles.
Myles made a five-man sub at the 6:09 mark that brought Downs in, and Downs was the lone surviver of a four-man change at the 2:04 mark.
Reid led Long Island Lutheran with 11 points before halftime, Pierre scored seven and Jaxon Koroll chipped in six.
St. Frances, the Baltimore Catholic League regular-season champ, finishes the season 35-8. Long Island Lutheran ended with a record of 19-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.