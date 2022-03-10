FROSTBURG — In a game of runs, Bishop McNamara appeared to make the final one of regulation and force overtime: Bryce Lindsay and St. Frances had other ideas.
Following a pair of game-tying free throws by Jeremiah Quiqley with 3.7 seconds left, St. Frances hit a streaking Lindsay with an outlet pass, who laid in the winning bucket through contact as the clock read 0.8 seconds.
It was a game billed as one of the tournament’s best, and St. Frances and Bishop McNamara didn’t disappoint. The Panthers move on to the semifinals with a 66-64 victory to open the 60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament on Thursday evening.
“McNamara competes at a high level, they played really hard,” St. Frances head coach Nick Myles said. “It was a great game. ... No matter what, I didn’t think we were going to lose the opening-round game.”
St. Frances (34-7), winners of the Baltimore Catholic League regular-season title, seemed primed to pull away after building a 43-33 lead midway through the third quarter.
Yet, Bishop McNamara (22-4), the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference co-champions along with Paul VI, wouldn’t go away without a fight, answering with a 10-0 burst to level the score.
In a game worthy of a championship bout in most tournaments throughout the country, neither team wanted to head to the consolation bracket.
“We’ve been coming up here for a while, and I think this is the best field in a long while,” Myles said. “I told my coaches, ‘The team that goes 3-0 and wins it is a great team. The team that goes 0-3 this weekend will be a great team.’
“I think the fans are in for a treat. The selection committee did a great job. There’s not a bad game on the slate tonight.”
Play came to a head when Bishop McNamara guard Martin Somerville hit his third 3-pointer off the bench to tie the game at 62 with two minutes left.
Tyler Jackson answered with a free-throw line midrange shot to give St. Frances a two-point edge, and Quigley was clutch at the stripe in a one-and-one scenario, setting the stage for Lindsay’s winner. Jackson finished with 11 points off the bench.
Lindsay, who is committed to South Carolina, opted to attack the rim instead of pull up for the go-ahead bucket. It paid off, as the final of Lindsay’s 18 points were the difference.
“We do end-of-the-game situations every day,” Myles said. “A lot of coaches do half-court shots. ... We practice end-of-game situations in the last 10-15 minutes of practice.”
St. Frances led 30-24 at halftime. A second-quarter flurry fueled by Lindsay erased a 15-8 Bishop McNamara edge after one.
Lindsay buried a pair of deep 3-pointers and added a floater as part of a 10-0 run that pushed the Panthers in front, 18-15, at the 5:55 mark of the second quarter.
Carlton Carrington, who finished with 17 points, then took over with back-to-back pull-ups — he had 11 points in the first half and Lindsay had 10 — and St. Frances led 30-20 with around a minute remaining in the half.
However, Bishop McNamara center Favour Aire, who is signed to Miami, put back a free throw and blocked a St. Frances 3, corralled the loose ball and dunked it in transition to pull McNamara back to within six at halftime.
Aire, who had 10 points before the intermission and 18 for the game, helped Bishop McNamara open the action with a 10-2 start along with Chase Lawton. Aire also pulled down 11 rebounds for a double-double to go along with four blocks.
The duo hooked up for the highlight of the half, when Lawton flipped a pass off the backboard to a trailing Aire, who flushed the service during the fast start. Lawton ended with 10 points.
St. Frances responded with six straight points, but Ben Chandler notched a bucket and Jhace Johnson buried a 3 to put McNamara back up by seven after one.
However, the Panthers would lead after each of the next three quarters, including the most important one. With the win, St. Frances is one step closer to its first ACIT title since 1996, moving onto the semifinals to face Dematha tonight at 7:30 p.m.
“There’s no better cause in the world to give back,” Myles said. “This is March. To be able to play basketball in March, to take your seniors out in a prestigious tournament like this, and the history. There’s no better place to be in March than in the Alhambra Catholic Invitational.”
Bishop McNamara falls to the consolation round, with an opponent to be decided.
