AREA GOLF
Fore Sisters
MGA WEDNESDAY SHAMBLE, AUG. 10
1. (107) — Larry Yommer, Dale Cosner, Junior O'Neal, David Burns
2. (104) — Al James, Frank Meneghini, Dave Lowery, Ernie Lowery
Closest to the Pins: No. 4 Bill Fairgrieve, No. 7 Gary Wolford, No. 9 Art Witt, No. 11 Junior O'Neal, No. 15 Ernie Lowery, No. 18 Larry Yommer
———
Senior Grasshoppers
Fore Sisters, Tuesday Aug. 9
1. (66) — TOM CLAY, CHIP HITCHINS, ERNIE LOWERY, GEORGE SHAFFER
2. (66) — DAN DUVALL, BILL CESSNA, CARLOS REYES, RAY LOLLI
3. (66) — MIKE TIPTON, GARY BOORE, ROGER BLOSS, RICK KLINE
Closest to the Pins: No. 4 GARY BOORE (Hole-in-one), No. 7 KEVIN BARB, No. 9 BERNIE CLARK, Nos. 11 & 15 TOM ALT, No. 18 DICK ELLIOTT
Lowest score: Dave Lowery (69)
Next: Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Valley View Golf Course, 10 a.m.
———
Valley View
MGA SENIOR SCRAMBLE, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
1. (-13) — Jim Burton, Dave Boland, Earl Snyder, Bob Reeves
2. (-12)* — Mike Ryan, Bob Hyson, Tom Kelly, Delmas See
3. (-12) — Jerry Simmons, Glen Self, Darwin Simmons, Mike McDowell
Closest to the Pins: No. 3 Gerry Kerns, No. 6 Tom Kelly, No. 13 Rodger Crites, No. 15 Steve Ryan, No. 17 Larry Taylor
Won by card off
———
Winnfield
Wednesday MGA scramble, Aug. 10
1. — Bob Raymen. Wes Yoder. Jeff Coleman. Frank Bennett
2. — Butch Rankin. Chris Opel. Bill Hare. Danny Williams
3. — Chad Reisinger. Bob Taylor. Dayne Lancaster. Shawn Evans
Closest to the Pins: No. 3 Dave Richards, No. 6 John Stakem, No. 8 Steve Kamp
