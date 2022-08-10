AREA GOLF

Fore Sisters

MGA WEDNESDAY SHAMBLE, AUG. 10

1. (107) — Larry Yommer, Dale Cosner, Junior O'Neal, David Burns

2. (104) — Al James, Frank Meneghini, Dave Lowery, Ernie Lowery

Closest to the Pins: No. 4 Bill Fairgrieve, No. 7 Gary Wolford, No. 9 Art Witt, No. 11 Junior O'Neal, No. 15 Ernie Lowery, No. 18 Larry Yommer

———

Senior Grasshoppers

Fore Sisters, Tuesday Aug. 9

1. (66) — TOM CLAY, CHIP HITCHINS, ERNIE LOWERY, GEORGE SHAFFER

2. (66) — DAN DUVALL, BILL CESSNA, CARLOS REYES, RAY LOLLI

3. (66) — MIKE TIPTON, GARY BOORE, ROGER BLOSS, RICK KLINE

Closest to the Pins: No. 4 GARY BOORE (Hole-in-one), No. 7 KEVIN BARB, No. 9 BERNIE CLARK, Nos. 11 & 15 TOM ALT, No. 18 DICK ELLIOTT

Lowest score: Dave Lowery (69)

Next: Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Valley View Golf Course, 10 a.m.

———

Valley View

MGA SENIOR SCRAMBLE, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

1. (-13) — Jim Burton, Dave Boland, Earl Snyder, Bob Reeves

2. (-12)* — Mike Ryan, Bob Hyson, Tom Kelly, Delmas See

3. (-12) — Jerry Simmons, Glen Self, Darwin Simmons, Mike McDowell

Closest to the Pins: No. 3 Gerry Kerns, No. 6 Tom Kelly, No. 13 Rodger Crites, No. 15 Steve Ryan, No. 17 Larry Taylor

Won by card off

———

Winnfield

Wednesday MGA scramble, Aug. 10

1. — Bob Raymen. Wes Yoder. Jeff Coleman. Frank Bennett

2. — Butch Rankin. Chris Opel. Bill Hare. Danny Williams

3. — Chad Reisinger. Bob Taylor. Dayne Lancaster. Shawn Evans

Closest to the Pins: No. 3 Dave Richards, No. 6 John Stakem, No. 8 Steve Kamp

