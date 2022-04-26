CUMBERLAND — Headlined by George W. Stevenson-Nicholas A. Perlozzo Top Award winner Daniel Diehl, the Dapper Dan is set to honor more than 20 local athletes at its annual awards banquet this Sunday.
The dinner, slated to start at 4 p.m. with appetizers being served beginning an hour prior, is in its 73rd year at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club. Former Liberty University basketball player and Allegany standout Casey Roberts will be the guest speaker.
Diehl, a member of the Cumberland YMCA Sea Otters and an Olympic Trials candidate in swimming, will receive the award given annually to the individual or organization who brings the most national attention back to Allegany County.
In girls soccer, Ale Puerto (Bishop Walsh) will get the Times-News Player of the Year Award, Sydney Snyder (Mountain Ridge) the Offensive Player of the Year, Lya Smith (Allegany) and Maggie Nickel (Southern) are Co-Defensive Players of the Year, and Bayleigh Lamberson (Mountain Ridge) is the Miriam Sincell Girls Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year.
In boys soccer, Isaac Scritchfield (Calvary) is the Ebbie Finzel Player of the Year, Mason Reed (Mountain Ridge) the Dr. Raul Felipa Offensive Player of the Year, Blake Powell (Allegany) and Eathan Ashenfelter (Mountain Ridge) the Joe Rowan Co-Defensive Players of the Year, and Jacob Tichnell (Fort Hill) the Dave Searles Goalkeeper of the Year.
Blake White (Fort Hill) is the Times-News football Player of the Year winner, Bryce Snyder (Mountain Ridge) will get the Morton W. Peskin Sr. Memorial Award given to the Offensive Player of the Year, TJ Lee (Fort Hill) the Pepsi Cola Defensive Player of the Year, and Carter Hess (Fort Hill) the John. B. “Jack” Gilmore Memorial Award given to the Lineman of the Year.
Brooklyne Noel (Fort Hill) will receive the Sports Shoppe Award winner, given to the volleyball Player of the Year.
Kyra Pittman (Allegany) is the Averey Bridges Memorial Award softball Player of the Year. Jake Rush (Northern) will get the John “Skip” Cook Memorial Award winner given to the baseball Player of the Year.
Halley Smith (Frankfort) will be honored as the Times-News girls basketball Player of the Year, and Isaac Upole (Southern) as the boys Player of the Year.
Local state championship winners will also receive recognition. The Fort Hill football team will be honored for taking home the 2021 MPSSAA Class 1A state championship.
Hannah Custer (Fort Hill) will be recognized for winning the Class 1A state indoor pole vault championship, Mary Delaney (Mountain Ridge) for winning the 800- and 1600-meter events at the 1A indoor championships, and Joey Oyer and Jacob Ritchie (Mountain Ridge) for taking home the 1A tennis title in doubles.
Tickets are available by contacting Jane Sterne at the Sports Shoppe 301-722-5490 or Adam Sterne at 301-707-6401. The deadline to purchase them is Friday.
