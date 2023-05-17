KEYSER, W.Va. — A pair of local products played key roles in WVU Potomac State's run to a second consecutive NJCAA Division 2 World Series trip.

Keyser graduate Alexa Shoemaker and Bishop Walsh alum Courtney Adams, freshmen who were both All-Area performers at their respective schools, will play in the first World Series on Tuesday, May 23, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Shoemaker was the Catamounts' (41-3) best hitter, hitting safely in 90 of 150 at-bats for a .600 batting average with 21 home runs and 77 runs batted in. Adams batted .314 with two homers and 10 runs batted in.

