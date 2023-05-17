KEYSER, W.Va. — A pair of local products played key roles in WVU Potomac State's run to a second consecutive NJCAA Division 2 World Series trip.
Keyser graduate Alexa Shoemaker and Bishop Walsh alum Courtney Adams, freshmen who were both All-Area performers at their respective schools, will play in the first World Series on Tuesday, May 23, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Shoemaker was the Catamounts' (41-3) best hitter, hitting safely in 90 of 150 at-bats for a .600 batting average with 21 home runs and 77 runs batted in. Adams batted .314 with two homers and 10 runs batted in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.