Northern Garrett High School Track Athletes Recognized
Student-athletes from Northern Garrett High School’s track team were recognized at the Garrett County Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday evening.
Juniors Derek Bittinger, Ethyn Peck, DeVante Ross and Ashton Sober were recognized for their placement in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association state championship.
Sober was recognized for winning first place in the 800-meter run at the state championship, which was held on May 28. He completed his run with a time of 1:59.41.
Additionally, Sober and teammates Bittinger, Peck, and Ross were recognized for capturing first place in the 4x400 relay, timed at 3:30.13.
“The growing and continued success of our track and field teams can be attributed to the commitment and yearlong training on the part of many of our athletes," said Michelle Harman, Northern assistant principal.
"Moreover, the solid coaching program that has been established continues to cultivate the right mindset among our athletes — that they are models and representatives of NHS. Their performance and conduct show that they value their team, value their sport, and respect their coaches.”
Overall, the Northern boys track team finished in eighth place in the state tournament out of a total of 30 teams.
———
Russ comeback wins title in Disc Golf league
CUMBERLAND — It was the hottest evening of disc golf this season, but Nic Russ of Cumberland proved just as hot by topping the field of 30 to earn the Western Maryland Disc Golf League victory at Central Assembly of God Course in Cumberland on Thursday evening.
Russ reclaimed the No. 1 tag for the second consecutive week. In week 14 of league play, all 13 competitors finished at par or better.
Russ finished 10-under-par with a score of 45. His score included 10 birdies and no bogies. Bill Shreve of Cumberland finished one stroke behind Russ with a 9-under-par score of 46. Shreve had nine birdies in the evening.
Ethan Von Hagel of Cumberland finished in third place with a 7-under-par score of 48. Shreve held a three-stroke lead over Russ and three other golfers after the front nine.
Shreve had a 7-under-par score of 20 after the front nine. For the second straight week, Russ overcame a deficit on the back nine and finished with four straight birdies to take his first lead on hole 18.
League play continues Thursday, June 25, at Central Assembly of God Course in Cumberland. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. tee time. Play is open to the public.
Western Maryland Disc Golf is holding a mid-season tournament on Saturday, June 25th. The tournament is open to the public. The cost is $30 for league members and $35 for non-league members and all participants will receive two new discs.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by an 18-hole round. Lunch is provided and will be followed by an additional 18 holes in the afternoon.
There will be an advanced, recreation and a women/youth division so that all skill levels will be accommodated. For more information, visit the Western Maryland Disc Golf Facebook page or call or text 301-697-7925.
