FROSTBURG — Long Island Lutheran was the biggest unknown coming into the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament. After Thursday, the field has been put on notice.
Long Island Lutheran jumped out of the gate and kept its foot on the pedal against Gonzaga, as the electric guard tandem of Jayden Reid and Jayden Pierre led them to a 60-46 rout at Frostburg State.
"Great program win," Crusaders head coach John Buck said. "Gonzaga has a great legacy, we knew that. We knew how well-coached they are. We were definitely fired up to come down here.
"Really grateful for the opportunity, and just to be part of the tournament knowing what it's all about. It's all about helping others. We talked a lot about that, and how it's our duty to come out and play for something bigger than ourselves."
Long Island Lutheran got an opportunity to play in the ACIT after its state tournament was canceled for the third season in a row, and the Crusaders made the most of it.
Long Island Lutheran (19-5) used a trio of runs to lead Gonzaga, 38-17, at halftime, and it opened the third on an 11-2 burst to push that advantage to 30.
Gonzaga (18-10), of the Washington Cathalic Athletic Conference, couldn't match Lutheran's intensity at the onset, and the deficit was too much to overcome despite a 23-7 run by the Eagles in the third and fourth quarters to make the margin respectable.
"We were getting stops, so we were able to get stops and push the ball out in transition," Buck said. "Big court, big gym. We used our speed and quickness."
Few players on the hardwood were quicker than Reid, who scored a game-high 16 points.
After the Crusaders stunned the Eagles by scoring 10 of the first 11 points, Gonzaga rebounded with a six-point flurry to make it 12-10. Long Island Lutheran, fueled by Reid, countered with an 8-0 burst to race into the second quarter up 20-10.
Reid impressed with a pair of blow-by finishes and pirouetted and dished a dime to Jaxon Koroll during the eight-point burst.
Lutheran upped the run to 10-0 with an alley-oop from Reid to Koroll on the first possession of the second quarter. Reid had 14 points and Koroll and Pierre had six during the opening half.
"That was one of the best halves of basketball I've seen him play, that first half," Buck said. "He's so quick. He has elite quickness, and he has great touch on the ball. It's pretty hard to guard him. ... He plays both sides of the ball."
Trailing 53-28 entering the fourth quarter, Gonzaga dominated the decider, 18-7, to trim the margin to 14 points.
"Fourth quarter was a strange situation, we're trying to manage it almost," Buck said. "Give them credit, we knew they were going to make a run. Thankfully, we were able to sustain it for three quarters."
For the game, Pierre scored 13, Koroll 10, Lou Hutchinson eight and Amdy Ndiaye six. Devin Dinkins led Gonzaga with 10 points, followed by Jared Turner with nine, Quinn Clark with eight, and Nick Evans and Derek Dixon with six.
With the opening-round victory, Long Island Lutheran moved onto the semifinals, where it'll meet Paul VI today at 9:15 p.m. Gonzaga falls to the consolation bracket, drawing Mount St. Joseph today at 5:45 p.m.
