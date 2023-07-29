CUMBERLAND — After 42 years working for Allegany College of Maryland, Chris “Rupp” Ruppenkamp retired after the 2022-23 school year.
His role is listed as a technician; however, he did a little bit of everything for the Trojans’ athletic department.
“I loved what I was doing,” Ruppenkamp said. “Being around sports, that’s my whole thing. Being there to take care, make sure everything’s running right. I had some great people to work with.”
Ruppenkamp’s role evolved over the years. Earlier in his career he was the first base coach for Steve Bazarnic on the baseball team. He helped taped ankles of athletes, served as the pool operator when ACM had one and also helped run the webpage.
“Rupp was a jack of all trades,” ACM athletic director Tommie Reams said. “Rupp was instrumental in how our college functioned athletically. If we needed anything, Rupp was always willing to step up and make whatever needed to happen.”
More recently, he served as a game manager. He made sure the facilities were prepared and ensured game officials and game-day workers were available.
“I think when you think of sportsmanship and hospitality when you come to our school, that is Chris,” Reams said. “Whenever someone comes to play here, they knew they’re gonna be taken care of.”
With over 40 years of experience, Ruppenkamp has a lifetime of memories. One of his favorites was the 1984 baseball team who reached the NJCAA World Series and placed third in the nation.
The Trojans reached the semifinals and lost 11-1 to the eventual champion College of Southern Idaho.
“We were out there competing with I don’t know how many guys that made it to the Major Leagues,” Ruppenkamp said. “It was nice being the first base coach. Coach Bazarnic and the players did all that, I was there giving support.”
Ruppenkamp also mentioned the men’s basketball program’s success, reaching 10 national tournaments in his time at ACM under head coach Bob Kirk.
He also saw his fair share of notable athletes over the years, several who reached the pinnacle of their sport. Two baseball players he mentioned were Stan Belinda and John Kruk.
Belinda played 12 years in the majors, most notably for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kruk spent a decade in the big leagues, mostly with the Philadelphia Phillies. Kruk is a Keyser High graduate who also played at WVU Potomac State College.
Ruppenkamp also mentioned Steve Francis, who played a decade in the NBA, most notably for the Houston Rockets.
“There’s so many of them, it’s nice when they all recognize me when they come back,” Ruppenkamp said.
With over four decades spent working in junior college athletics, Ruppenkamp’s seen the evolution of JUCO sports.
“Everything’s gotten bigger since then,” Ruppenkamp said. “East coast basketball was always an afterthought. The Texas and Florida schools were always the best. You usually didn’t see many teams from the east coast compete at the national level.”
Ruppenkamp retired from his full-time role, but still plans to work games this year. He said he doesn’t know what his role will be but is willing to do whatever is needed.
Ruppenkamp’s retirement is one of several notable retirements in recent memory for the Allegany College athletic department. Along with Mike Baker and Bazarnik, the three combined for over 120 years of service to ACM. All three spent at least 40 years at Allegany College.
“We’re losing another legendary kind of piece to what makes the athletic department special,” Reams said. “In trying to replace someone like Chris, you don’t. We want to live up to the standard of excellence set before us, but also understand no one’s gonna be a Chris Ruppenkamp.”
ACM tweeted on May 15 that Ruppenkamp was retiring. The responses were flooded with messages of appreciation and congratulations. Ruppenkamp said the response was overwhelming.
“I did the right thing I guess,” Ruppenkamp said. “I did what I was supposed to do. I tried to help everybody. It was nice to know you did a good job, you did affect people to a point.”
