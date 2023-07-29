Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.