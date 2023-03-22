LAVALE — Allegany brought back much of its title-winning team of a year ago, but its newest edition was the story on Tuesday.
Senior Olivia Looker, in her first game at Alco, hit just one home run during her time at Fort Hill — she had three in her first softball outing in Camper blue, including a grand slam and seven RBIs.
Allegany mashed 22 hits in its opener against Keyser, routing the Golden Tornado, 25-1, at LaVale Lions Field.
Keyser was without All-Area pitcher Charity Wolfe due to injury, and it elected to rest standout Rylee Mangold with a full slate of games this week.
“It was a good win,” Allegany head coach David Winner said. “We wanted to play against their best pitcher, but it is what it is. We did what we had to do. We hit the ball well.”
Area softball fans have circled the Allegany and Keyser game as the one to watch over the past several seasons. Two seasons ago, the Campers came back to win the game 3-2 on a walk-off, and they fended off the Golden Tornado, 4-2, in extra innings last year.
They wanted to look away on Tuesday.
Allegany brought 44 batters to the plate, an average of 11 per inning, and scored six runs in the first frame, 10 in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth.
Looker nearly hit for the home run cycle, launching a solo homer in the first inning, a grand slam in the second and a two-run bomb in the third. The senior had a chance to achieve the feat with two runners on in her fourth-inning plate appearance, but Keyser walked her on four pitches.
“It’s easy to hit really well when you have a team to back you up,” Looker said. “Everyone’s hitting. You just get in the box and do your thing. We have a coaching staff here’s that’s really supportive, and it was just my day.”
Avery Miller and Looker led the Campers with four hits apiece, Kylie Hook and Makenzie Monahan had three hits and Riley Gallagher and Abi Britton both tallied two base hits.
Britton, Hook and Sky Porter doubled.
Britton, who is committed to Penn State, went back-to-back with Looker launching a two-run bomb in the first inning. She drove in six runs. Miller, Gallagher, Monahan and Porter had two ribbies each.
Britton also got the win in the circle, allowing one run on one hit with 13 strikeouts in five innings.
The lone blemish for her resume was a solo shot by Tayler Likens in the first inning. Britton responded by retiring 13 straight — 11 by strikeout.
Makayla Gillaspie took the loss in the circle for Keyser, which fell to 2-1.
“We were kinda in a tough spot,” Keyser head coach Colton Jones said. “We have a sectional opponent in Berkeley Springs tomorrow. We’re battling an injury to one of our pitchers. We wanted to save our best pitcher for tomorrow, but we had to take one there.
“I know, it’s rough, but you couldn’t ask for any more from Makayla. She threw the ball well. ... She made them hit.”
Allegany returns to the diamond at home against rival Fort Hill on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Keyser is at Berkeley Springs today at 4:30 p.m. and is at Frankfort on Friday at 5 p.m.
