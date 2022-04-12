POTOMAC PARK — Brandon Lucas homered in both ends of Monday’s doubleheader and the Laker bullpen threw nine scoreless innings as Garrett swept Anne Arundel Community College, 4-1 and 9-4, at the Hot Stove Complex in the Cumberland Fairgrounds.
Lucas went 2-for-6, drove in three runs and scored three times in the sweep. His two-run homer in the sixth inning of the first game broke open what was a 2-1 lead at that point.
“I saw fastball and my eyes got pretty big,” Lucas said. The home run cleared the center-field wall.
“Brandon’s two-run homer in the sixth was huge for us,” said Lakers head coach Eric Hallenbeck. “It gave us some breathing room.”
Kelan Hoover (3-1) won the opener, striking out 11 while yielding only two hits and a walk in five innings after relieving starter Bradley Bozic.
“The first inning when I went in, (assistant) coach (Drew) Catone told me to stick with the fastball and I just stuck with it,” Hoover said. “It kind of boosted my confidence and helped keep me locked in.”
“I think our pitching helped a lot,” said Lucas. “Kelan threw a heck of a game — only two guys hit the ball all day and the rest struck out.”
Chance Moore (2-3) was nearly as impressive in the nightcap, giving up just one hit with two strikeouts while pitching four innings in relief of second game starter Dylan McCartney.
“Hoover and Moore were dominating,” said Hallenbeck. “They pounded the strike zone and got ahead of hitters all day.”
Elijah Hanible went 2-for-3 and scored twice in the opener as the Lakers (11-17 overall, 4-6 Maryland JUCO) snapped a three-game losing streak. Darrick Broadwater had a hit and drove in a run while Moore also had an RBI.
Zach Hallenbeck, Luis Rodriguez and Patrick Bart also had hits for the Lakers.
Hanible, who went 4-for-7 combined, collected two hits in the nightcap, scoring three times and driving in two runs. Hallenbeck also had two hits and two RBIs, while Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Brennan White had a single and scored, and Daniel Garcia contributed a run and an RBI as part of Garrett’s nine-hit attack. The Lakers were aided by 10 walks allowed in the second game.
Anne Arundel (8-30, 4-16) has lost six straight.
The doubleheader was moved from McHenry due to poor field conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.