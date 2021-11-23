TOWSON — Towson fullback Luke Hamilton, a Fort Hill graduate, was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association second team on Tuesday.
It’s Hamilton’s first career collegiate honor. Though Hamilton emphasized that he doesn’t place too much stock into individual awards, it’s further proof of how effective the 6-foot, 245-pound fullback is at his position.
“It’s a blessing to be chosen for that,” he said. “Being the position that I play, it’s not going to make any headlines.”
While being selected all-conference might not mean much in the grand scheme of things to Hamilton, who is primarily focused on winning football games, the accolade shows what hard work can accomplish — even if you’re from a small community like Cumberland.
“I think about back home and Fort Hill all the time,” Hamilton said. “I want to show them that there’s a way to succeed. Being named all-conference, I hope it sheds a light on that.”
The redshirt-sophomore caught six passes for 43 yards and had five rushing yards on two carries; however, his greatest impact on the gridiron in 2021 came without the ball in his hands.
As former Fort Hill head coach Todd Appel said in 2018, Hamilton is “the best player in the Area who doesn’t touch the ball.” Hamilton has continued that reputation as a wrecking ball in the CAA.
Though you can’t tell by looking at the stat-sheet, Hamilton played nearly every snap on the offensive side of the ball, lining up at fullback and at the H-Back position.
Hamilton said he sat down and wrote out his goals before every game. One of those goals? To make it known he’s the best fullback in the conference. Tuesday proved he’s on the right track.
“That’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “That’s something I’ve tried to apply to whatever position I was playing. I was effective this year, and I think it showed. Defenses made me a part of their game plan.”
Hamilton was named to the 2021 Phil Steele preseason CAA All-Conference second team, and he developed into one of the top blockers in the conference in seven games, before he missed the final four games because of a foot injury.
Hamilton isn’t done yet, he still has two more seasons at Towson, where he’ll be a red shirt junior next year. Coming off an injury that derailed his 2021 campaign, he still feels like he has a lot to prove.
“To have the season the way it ended, I’m anxious to get back from winter break,” Hamilton said. “I’ve already talked to my coaches, I’m excited to be a leader and be a role model for our team. I’ve wanted to do that before, but now I feel like I’m in a great position to do that.”
As a member of the Fort Hill Sentinels, Hamilton won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice, compiling more than 500 tackles.
In his senior year alone, Hamilton recorded 182 tackles, 10 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and had the game-sealing interception in a 44-42 win over Florida’s Melbourne Central Catholic.
On the offensive side of the ball, Hamilton racked up 52 pancake blocks. The Sentinels went 38-3, won two state titles and were runner-up another time in Hamilton’s three varsity seasons.
In addition to Hamilton, seven other Towson players were named to the All-CAA squad. Safety S.J. Brown II, offensive lineman Aaron Grzymkowski and punter Shane McDonough joined Hamilton on the second team.
Linebacker Christian Dixon, running back Jerry Howard Jr., punt returner D’Ago Hunter and wide receiver Caleb Smith slotted on the third team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.